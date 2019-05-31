2 critically injured when car runs under semitrailer

Nevada Highway Patrol

Two people were critically injured today when a car collided with a semitruck, driving under a trailer and peeling the roof off the car, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

An approximately 3-year-old girl in a safety seat in the back of the car didn’t appear to be seriously hurt, the patrol said.

The crash happened about 10:45 a.m. on Blue Diamond Road at Torrey Pines Drive, the patrol said.

The semi, headed west and pulling double trailers, was turning left onto Torrey Pines when the car, which was headed east, ran under the second trailer, the patrol said.

The male driver and female front-seat passenger of the car were taken to University Medical Center in “extremely critical condition,” the patrol said. Neither they nor the child had been identified, the patrol said.

The truck driver was taken to St. Rose Dominican Hospital — San Martin Campus with minor injuries, the patrol said.

Surveillance video from a nearby business showed that neither vehicle was driving erratically at the time of the crash, the patrol said.

The crash remains under investigation, and the cause and who was at fault will be determined when the investigation is complete, the patrol said.