Best Bets: Shin Lim, Christina Aguilera, Anita Baker and more for your Las Vegas weekend

Sun File Photo

Start this proper summer weekend with some country music by the pool and wrap it up with a late-night hang at a swanky Strip spot that might just get a special visit from Lady Gaga. Of course, there are some superstars to be seen in between, so find your fun and enjoy.

DYLAN SCOTT The Flamingo Go Pool’s summer country concert series continues Friday night with Louisiana native Dylan Scott, known for No. 1 hit “My Girl” and smash follow-up “Hooked.” May 31, info at gopoolvegas.com.

SHIN LIM The sleight-of-hand artist and “America’s Got Talent” champ has been so successful selling tickets for his first proper Strip performances in the Terry Fator Theatre, he’s already added multiple new dates throughout the year. Lim kicks things off this weekend at the Mirage. May 31-June 2, info at mirage.mgmresorts.com.

CHRISTINA AGUILERA: THE XPERIENCE If you were afraid the Strip might be running out of powerhouse female vocalist headliners, Planet Hollywood is taking care of it. Christina Aguilera launches her new residency at Zappos Theater on Friday and it’s expected to be a glammed-up, over-the-top musical extravaganza. May 31-June 1, info at caesars.com.

ANITA BAKER The R&B legend’s farewell tour continues with a five-show set at the Venetian Theatre, a lucky break for those who missed Baker’s recent concerts at Wynn and thought they wouldn’t get another chance to hear her sing in Las Vegas. Expect special guests. May 31-June 1, info at venetian.com.

BRIAN NEWMAN AFTER DARK Lady Gaga returns to her Park Theater residency this week for both “Enigma” and “Jazz & Piano” shows, but this time her bandleader and New York City club circuit fave Brian Newman has a gig of his own at Park MGM’s NoMad Restaurant, a late-night, jazz-infused throwback to the vintage Vegas lounge experience. May 31-June 2, info at nomadlasvegas.mgmresorts.com.