Estranged son arrested in fatal shooting of father

North Las Vegas Police on Thursday arrested a man accused of fatally shooting his father after breaking into his house earlier this month, authorities said.

Two weeks after Michael Jamerson, 48, was slain in the 4900 block of Harold Street, detectives took his 32-year-old estranged son into custody in the same neighborhood, near Lone Mountain Road and Bruce Street, police said.

Michael Jamerson Jr. was booked at the Las Vegas City Jail on one count each of murder and burglary with a deadly weapon, police said.

On May 14, the victim and his 12-year-old son had arrived home together, and the boy went upstairs to take a shower, police said. After several minutes in the shower, the boy heard a loud bang about 6:50 p.m., police said.

Detectives found a hole in an exterior wall where the suspect entered the home, police said.

They found the elder Jamerson with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.