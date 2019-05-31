Freeway lane closings for ‘Pave-A-Looza’ road work

Freeway lane and ramp closures are planned tonight and throughout the weekend as the Nevada Department of Transportation begins final paving and striping for Project Neon.

In what NDOT calls a Pave-A-Looza marathon, crews will lay down an asphalt mix incorporating shredded tires for a smoother, quieter ride, officials said.

NDOT advises drivers to be careful while traveling through work zones and heed signs.

Project NEON, a nearly $1 billion, 4-mile widening of Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue, is slated to be completed in mid-July.

The following closures are in effect this weekend:

• U.S. 95 will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Decatur and Casino Center boulevards from 10 p.m. today until 5 a.m. Monday.

• The northbound ramp from I-15 southbound to U.S. 95 will be closed from 10 p.m. today to 5 a.m. Monday.

• The Rancho Drive on-ramp to U.S. 95 southbound will be closed from 10 p.m. today to 5 a.m. Monday.

• The High Occupancy Vehicle flyover from I-15 to U.S. 95 will be closed from 10 p.m. today until about 8 p.m. Saturday.

• The ramp from U.S. 95 southbound to I-15 northbound will be closed from about 8 p.m. Saturday to

5 a.m. Monday.

• The U.S. 95 northbound off-ramp to Rancho Drive will be closed from about 8 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday.

• The Valley View Boulevard on-ramp to U.S. 95 northbound will be closed from about 8 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Monday.

• The U.S. 95 southbound off-ramp to Rancho Drive will be closed from about 8 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday.