Freeway lane closings for ‘Pave-A-Looza’ road work

Friday, May 31, 2019 | 12:04 p.m.
Freeway lane and ramp closures are planned tonight and throughout the weekend as the Nevada Department of Transportation begins final paving and striping for Project Neon.
In what NDOT calls a Pave-A-Looza marathon, crews will lay down an asphalt mix incorporating shredded tires for a smoother, quieter ride, officials said.
NDOT advises drivers to be careful while traveling through work zones and heed signs.
Project NEON, a nearly $1 billion, 4-mile widening of Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue, is slated to be completed in mid-July.
The following closures are in effect this weekend:
• U.S. 95 will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Decatur and Casino Center boulevards from 10 p.m. today until 5 a.m. Monday.
• The northbound ramp from I-15 southbound to U.S. 95 will be closed from 10 p.m. today to 5 a.m. Monday.
• The Rancho Drive on-ramp to U.S. 95 southbound will be closed from 10 p.m. today to 5 a.m. Monday.
• The High Occupancy Vehicle flyover from I-15 to U.S. 95 will be closed from 10 p.m. today until about 8 p.m. Saturday.
• The ramp from U.S. 95 southbound to I-15 northbound will be closed from about 8 p.m. Saturday to
5 a.m. Monday.
• The U.S. 95 northbound off-ramp to Rancho Drive will be closed from about 8 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday.
• The Valley View Boulevard on-ramp to U.S. 95 northbound will be closed from about 8 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Monday.
• The U.S. 95 southbound off-ramp to Rancho Drive will be closed from about 8 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday.