Police: Driver booked on suspicion of DUI in fatal wreck

A driver was booked on suspicion of DUI after a crash Thursday that killed a woman and seriously injured two other people, according to Metro Police.

The wreck happened about 4:45 p.m. on Granite Ridge Drive, south of Grey Feather Drive, police said. An SUV was headed south at “a high rate of speed” when the driver lost control in a curve, police said.

The vehicle ran off the road and hit a number of large trees, ejecting three back-seat passengers who were not wearing seat belts, police said.

A 36-year-old woman was killed, while a 50-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman suffered serious injuries, police said. All are from Las Vegas.

The driver, Scott Gragson, 53, of Las Vegas, and a front-seat passenger, a 44-year-old Las Vegas man, suffered minor injuries, police said.

The injured parties were taken to University Medical Center, police said. The woman who was killed was not identified, pending notification of her family.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.