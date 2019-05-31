Police: Officers investigating armed robberies shoot suspect

Officers investigating a string of armed robberies shot and wounded a suspect who grabbed a gun as they tried to take him into custody, Metro Police said.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight at a gas station in the 1200 block of Town Center Drive, police said.

Officers had identified a man and woman as suspects in the robberies and located them at the gas station, police said. As officers tried to take them into custody, the man grabbed a gun from inside a vehicle, police said.

Several officers fired shots, hitting the man multiple times, police said. He was taken to University Medical Center with apparent nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

The woman suffered minor leg injuries and was also taken to UMC for treatment, police said.

Police did not identify the suspects or mention any charges in a news release or in a briefing at the scene.