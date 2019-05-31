What’s the plan after birth?

Alabama is one of the poorest and least-educated states in the union, and it nearly elected Roy Moore to the U.S. Senate. Now, it has decided it will be the one state that makes sure Roe vs. Wade will be overturned.

It cracks me up that white men think they can control women's bodies. This is a private, personal decision between a doctor and the woman.

My question to anti-choice people is what happens to children who are forced to have children? What happens to the children once they are born?