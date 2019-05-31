Woman pleads not guilty in bus shove murder case

METRO POLICE

A 25-year-old Las Vegas woman has pleaded not guilty to killing a 74-year-old man by shoving him face-first off a transit bus to a sidewalk in March.

Cadesha Michelle Bishop's attorney, Michael Becker, did not immediately respond Friday to messages about Bishop's appearance Thursday in state court on murder, battery and abuse of an elderly person charges in the death of Serge Fournier.

Becker has said Bishop didn't intend to kill Fournier.

He died April 23, about a month after he was injured in the fall out the door of the bus.

The Clark County coroner ruled his death a homicide resulting from his injuries.

A grand jury indicted Bishop a week ago.

Bishop is due again in court June 12. She's free on $100,000 bond with electronic monitoring.