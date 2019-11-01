Beat Trump at the ballot box

I do not want to see President Donald Trump impeached and thrown out of office. One reason is because then we would have to deal with Mike Pence as president, and who knows what that would bring.

I would like to see Trump defeated in the next election by the largest margin in the history of the United States. Then, after the new president is sworn in, I would like to hear him or her say, “As my first act of president of the United States, I want you to place Mr. Trump under arrest for crimes against the people of the United States.”

Then, follow up and convict this man of everything that he has done wrong. Finally, start to reverse almost all of the things Trump did to screw up the people of this nation and people of the other nations.