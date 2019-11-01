Canyon Springs beats Eldorado, grabs playoff berth

Tayjon Bullock had two receptions for 139 yards and two touchdowns today for the Canyon Springs football team, which clinched a playoff spot with a 49-7 win against Eldorado.

Martin Blake had three carries for 70 yards and a touchdown, and a 71-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Donzamon Lewis-Bealer passed for 149 yards and two touchdowns, and also rushed for 40 yards and a score.

Demarrie Poole had a receiving touchdown, Reginald Strong had a rushing touchdown, and Rashawn Armstead completed 4-of-4 passes for 65 yards and a touchdown.

Canyon Springs concludes the regular season next week against Legacy, with the winner finishing third in the Northeast League.

