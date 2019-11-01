Las Vegas Sun

November 2, 2019

Canyon Springs beats Eldorado, grabs playoff berth

Christopher DeVargas

Members of the Canyon Springs High School football team are pictured during the Las Vegas Sun’s high school football media day at the Red Rock Resort on July 24, 2019. They include, from left, Jerome-Tausulu Misaalefua, Tre’jon Hawkins, Martin Blake, Adrien Pidgeon and Javeion Davison.

Tayjon Bullock had two receptions for 139 yards and two touchdowns today for the Canyon Springs football team, which clinched a playoff spot with a 49-7 win against Eldorado.

Martin Blake had three carries for 70 yards and a touchdown, and a 71-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Donzamon Lewis-Bealer passed for 149 yards and two touchdowns, and also rushed for 40 yards and a score.

Demarrie Poole had a receiving touchdown, Reginald Strong had a rushing touchdown, and Rashawn Armstead completed 4-of-4 passes for 65 yards and a touchdown.

Canyon Springs concludes the regular season next week against Legacy, with the winner finishing third in the Northeast League.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21

