Centennial scores 42 points in second quarter against Bonanza

The Centennial High football team trailed Bonanza 6-0 tonight after the first quarter.

But the Bulldogs scored 42 points in the second quarter, including a stretch of four touchdowns in about one minute, for a 49-7 victory.

More important, Palo Verde upset Faith Lutheran, meaning Centennial needs to beat Cimarron-Memorial next week to win the Northwest League and secure at least two home playoff games.

Jordan McGilbra had two fumble returns for a touchdown in the scoring outburst, including one on special teams. Ronaven Mokiao had an interception return for a score.

“We took advantage of the opportunity of them turning the ball over,” Centennial coach Dustin Forshee said.

Offensively, Jordan Smith had 119 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, and Aaron Johnson and Emilio Valdovinos had receiving touchdowns.

