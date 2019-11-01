Changes will make it simpler to get protective order

The Clark County District Court Family Division is streamlining the process for domestic violence victims to obtain temporary protective orders.

The court next year will consolidate the Family Law Self-Help Center and the Family Violence Intervention Office, both at 601 N. Pecos Road, to create a one-stop shop for victims representing themselves.

Victims seeking protection orders often need information about child custody and divorce proceedings, and consolidating the two offices will allow them to get everything they need in one place, District Court spokeswoman Mary Ann Price said.

The court processes about 6,000 protective orders a year, with more than half of the litigants representing themselves, Price said. The new office will have more resources, including SafeNest advocates to help navigate the process.

A protection order basically bars another person “from coming to your residence or being near you,” Family Court Judge Bryce Duckworth said.

“They aren’t allowed to communicate with you by phone and in some cases, they can’t go near your workplace. If they do come near you within the prohibited distance, even in a public, they can be held in contempt, or in violation of protective order,” Duckworth said.

Protection orders can be issued for up to 45 days and extended for up to two years under certain circumstances, Duckworth said.

SafeNest CEO Liz Ortenburger said domestic violence victims often don’t get protective orders because they don’t understand the process.

“Victims need to understand the process and get clarity they need to stay safe,” she said.

There is still more, however, that can be done to help victims navigate the system, particularly concerning child care, Ortenburger said.

“When victims are in there testifying for (protective orders), it’s difficult enough, but without option for the kids, they often have to be in the courtroom while it’s happening,” she said. “We want to work the best we can to make it easy for them.”