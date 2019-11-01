Liberty in a good spot heading into playoffs

Dillon Fedor kicked a Liberty school record 52-yard field tonight in the Patriots’ 49-8 victory against visiting Coronado.

Zyrus Fiaseu had a pair of touchdown runs for Liberty, who finished Southeast League play undefeated. The Patriots have home field advantage through the Desert Region playoffs.

After starting the season with five defeats against out-of-state opponents, the Patriots have finally evened their record at 5-5 overall.

“I feel a lot better this week than five weeks ago,” Liberty coach Rich Muraco said. “I like where we are at. I like our mindset. We are healthy. We are set up nicely for the playoffs.”

Daniel Britt rushed for a touchdown and also threw a touchdown to Moliki Matavao. Jared Tufele and Ezra Tomhoon had short touchdown runs, and Cliff Weber had an interception return for a score.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21