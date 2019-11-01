Silverado’s Cunningham has another monster day on ground

Silverado’s Aginae Cunningham wrapped up the Nevada rushing title tonight, carrying the ball 29 times for 285 yards and four touchdowns in a 43-28 victory against Desert Oasis.

Cunningham finished the regular season with 1,725 yards and 20 touchdowns.

The Skyhawks (7-2 overall) defense “came up big in the second half” with three interceptions, coach Andy Ostolaza said. Interceptions were recorded by John Agounke, Sayvione Cunningham and Brandon Powers.

Jacob Mendez was also successful carrying the ball with 129 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.

Silverado, the No. 2 seed from the Southwest League, hosts Foothill next week in the first game of the Desert Regional playoffs.

