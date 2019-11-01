Desert Pines ground game takes over in second half against Las Vegas

Jovantae Barnes rushed for more than 200 yards and two touchdowns today for the Desert Pines football team in a 42-21 victory against Las Vegas.

At halftime, the score was tied at 21. Then, Barnes and the Jags’ running game took over.

“In the second half, we made some adjustments. We switched some things up,” Desert Pines coach Tico Rodriguez said. “We ran the ball really well in the second half.”

Deandre Moore had two receiving touchdowns and more than 100 yards, and Malik Brooks had a touchdown run.

“Las Vegas is a very good football team. We were in a game in the second half,” Rodriguez said.

The win gives Desert Pines the Northeast League championship. The Jags (8-0) close the regular season next week against Eldorado.

