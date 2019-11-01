Quarterback Myro the difference for Palo Verde

Quarterback Paul Myro rushed for three touchdowns and 100 yards today for the Palo Verde football team in a 55-35 victory against visiting Faith Lutheran.

Myro also had a touchdown pass to Amir McGruder, helping the Panthers improve to 7-2 overall and 4-1 in Northwest League play.

“It’s fun to see the stuff we run in practice materialize in games,” Palo Verde coach Joe Aznarez said.

Dacen Phister had more than 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and Tyler Quinn had a rushing touchdown.

“We had some kids step up tonight,” Aznarez said. “They wanted to answer the bell on senior night.”

Marcos Canales had three touchdown runs in the second half for Faith Lutheran, and Keegan Bunn and Peyton Thornton each had receiving touchdowns.

