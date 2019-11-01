Fire lawmakers who waste time

If an employer had 23 workers go outside and eat pizza for five hours, then come back in to work, would that employer fire those workers? You’re darn right.

Now let’s consider those Republican congressmen who left their jobs to invade a closed-door interview, sit around and and eat pizza for five hours and leave the room a mess. Are they going to be fired by the boss?

The boss is you and me, people who pay taxes for them to do that. We are the boss, voters who can fire them by voting them out of office.