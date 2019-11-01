Friday Night Roundup: Desert Pines, Las Vegas put undefeated records at risk

It’s rare to find two undefeated high school football teams in the same league at this stage of the season. It’s November, after all, and a few Las Vegas area teams have already finished the season. A few more will be done after tonight.

But Las Vegas and Desert Pines still have plenty of ball left to play. They meet tonight in a game that will likely decide the Northeast League title and No. 1 seed for the playoffs.

Both teams have explosive offensive attacks, with Desert Pines outscoring opponents 315-56 in seven games, and Las Vegas scoring 340 points in eight games.

Yet, Las Vegas arguably hasn’t faced an opponent as strong as Desert Pines, which has faced just one significant threat in a 21-14 win last week against Legacy. By comparison, Las Vegas scored 42 points against Legacy.

The week has a little bit of everything.

There’s the Henderson Bowl rivalry game between Basic and Green Valley, a win-or-go-home regular season finale between Foothill and Chaparral, and a Northwest League game between Faith Lutheran and Palo Verde that is expected to be closely contested.

And, of course, there are playoff games. The class 3A opens the playoffs tonight with a pair of intriguing matchups — Del Sol at Boulder City, and Moapa Valley at Pahrump Valley.

We’ll keep everyone posted as scores become final. Send game updates on Twitter using #sunstandout.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21