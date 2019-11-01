Kelly Clarkson to open Las Vegas residency in April

Courtesy

Inaugural “American Idol” winner Kelly Clarkson has already conquered the stage in Las Vegas through her concert tours and, for the last two years, as a dynamic host of the annual Billboard Music Awards. Now the singer is setting up for an extended engagement.

Clarkson will launch a new Las Vegas headlining residency dubbed “Invincible” on April 1 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, produced by Messina Touring Group and Live Nation Las Vegas. Sixteen dates throughout spring, summer and fall of 2020 were announced today with tickets on sale November 8.

“I’ve always loved performing in Las Vegas and the high energy of the crowds there,” Clarkson said in the show’s announcement. “So many of my musical idols have had, and still have, incredible residencies on the Strip and I’m so excited to create my own.”

The Texas-born singer released her eighth studio album “Meaning of Life” in 2017 and has sold more than 25 million albums and 36 million singles since coming to fame in 2002 after winning the first season of “Idol.” Clarkson has won three Grammys, four American Music Awards and two Academy of Country Music Awards and is the first artist to top each of Billboard’s pop, adult contemporary, country and dance charts. She’s currently serving as a judge on the 17th season of “The Voice” after winning that show as a coach in her first two seasons participating.