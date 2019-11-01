Make the most of developed land

NV Energy does not need more land to meet its renewable energy goals.

We must get creative in meeting our renewable energy goals. Generating power centrally is old school. We can generate all we need at the source. Homes and commercial buildings can become insulated to the max, solar panels and wind turbines can be installed on roofs and any extra ground, and batteries can store energy for use when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing.

With these improvements and customers staying connected to the grid, NV Energy’s renewable goals should be easy to reach without buying more land.

If all of this sounds expensive, how does little or no power outages, or no monthly power bills sound?