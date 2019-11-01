Moapa Valley eliminates Pahrump, gets rematch with Virgin Valley

Hayden Redd rushed for 99 yards and a pair of touchdowns today for the Moapa Valley High football team in a 35-0 victory against host Pahrump Valley in 3A Southern League playoffs.

Moapa Valley forced four turnovers in the first half, including a 54-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Redd. The Pirates scored all of their points in the first half, forcing a running clock for the remainder of the game.

“We jumped on them before they knew what happened,” Moapa Valley coach Brent Lewis said.

Steele Skinner added a rushing touchdown, and Chris Hoy caught a touchdown pass from Kashten Frei. The win pushes Moapa Valley into next week’s state quarterfinals, where they play at rival Virgin Valley.

Last week, Virgin Valley beat Moapa Valley.

“We both know each other so well,” Lewis said. “It’s a chess match to call plays against those guys.”

