November 2, 2019

Legacy takes down Mojave, 66-6

Christopher DeVargas

Members of the Legacy High School football team are pictured during the Las Vegas Sun’s high school football media day at the Red Rock Resort on July 24, 2019. They include, from left, Andres Nunez, Lee Wilson and Evan Olaes.

Legacy quarterback Evan Olaes carried the ball seven times for 221 yards and three touchdowns today in the Longhorns’ 66-6 victory against visiting Mojave. Olaes also passed for 250 yards and two touchdowns.

Coach John Isola said the highlight of the night came when backup quarterback Jacob Pettit scored on a 10-yard rushing touchdown, cueing a celebration from teammates for the senior in his last home game.

Aaron Holloway had four catches for 157 yards and a touchdown, Carlos Julian had four rushes for 68 yards and a touchdown, and the Longhorns had a pair of defensive touchdowns — a fumble return for a score from Andres Nunez, and an interception return for a touchdown from Javiel Roa.

Legacy closes the regular season next week against Canyon Springs, with the winner earning the No. 3 playoff seed.

