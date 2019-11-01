Legacy takes down Mojave, 66-6

Legacy quarterback Evan Olaes carried the ball seven times for 221 yards and three touchdowns today in the Longhorns’ 66-6 victory against visiting Mojave. Olaes also passed for 250 yards and two touchdowns.

Coach John Isola said the highlight of the night came when backup quarterback Jacob Pettit scored on a 10-yard rushing touchdown, cueing a celebration from teammates for the senior in his last home game.

Aaron Holloway had four catches for 157 yards and a touchdown, Carlos Julian had four rushes for 68 yards and a touchdown, and the Longhorns had a pair of defensive touchdowns — a fumble return for a score from Andres Nunez, and an interception return for a touchdown from Javiel Roa.

Legacy closes the regular season next week against Canyon Springs, with the winner earning the No. 3 playoff seed.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21