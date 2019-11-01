Solar power bill is a bright idea

As we head into the last months of the year, Congress is back in session to handle a few bills. One of them is Senate Bill 2289, which can be of great benefit to us as it seeks to extend tax credits for residential rooftop solar power — something we can take more advantage of here in the Southwest.

On top of this bill being cosponsored by our own Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, it brings back into focus the best and most accessible energy source we have. In the fight against climate change, our best solution to power our homes is literally right above us.