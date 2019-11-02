Attack on military officer is unseemly

It’s so pathetic seeing this draft-dodging president attempt to denigrate a firsthand witness through cowardly tweets against a Purple Heart recipient, Harvard graduate, highly decorated lieutenant colonel with an incredible nonpartisan career who has direct knowledge of the wrongdoings of this narcissistic, sociopathic commander in chief.

It’s country-first for this witness, me-first for this president.

Bring on the impeachment process of a less than worthy, incompetent, unethical, dishonest president.

America deserves better.