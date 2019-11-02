Make an example out of Trump

Call it what it really is: bribery. President Donald Trump was soliciting a bribe from a foreign government when he asked the president of Ukraine to publicly announce an investigation into Trump’s political rival, Joe Biden.

Such an investigation was intended to help Trump win his 2020 election. Trump then asked for another favor, another investigation, this one to exonerate Vladimir Putin for Russia’s cyberattacks against America’s elections in 2016. Trump believes his win in 2016 appears illegitimate because he had Russia’s help.

The president then went on national TV and asked China to investigate his political opponents in exchange for a better trade deal from his office. Soliciting a bribe in public is still bribery.

Bribery is one of the “high crimes and misdemeanors” listed in the constitution as just cause for a president to be impeached and removed from office. Bribery with another American is bad enough; but, bribery with a foreign government is much, much worse and Trump is a serial offender.

What Trump did was a violation of his oath of office, a violation of the Constitution and a betrayal of the American people. We must restore integrity to our government and our electoral system. We should begin to do so by impeaching and removing Trump from office. We must warn all future politicians that betrayal of the American people will not be tolerated.