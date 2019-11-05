Holzhauer shines a light on a brighter side of Las Vegas

Sam Morris / Las Vegas News Bureau

James Holzhauer may or may not come out on top in this year’s “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions, which got underway Monday. But as a philanthropist and an unofficial ambassador of Las Vegas, he’s already proven himself to be a champion.

Holzhauer became a sensation by winning 32 consecutive times and amassing $2.4 million on the game show from April to June, but what he’s done with his winnings is just as impressive.

Holzhauer and his wife, Melissa, have donated more than $325,000 for community causes, such as giving $25,000 to Rancho High School to help replace the artificial-turf surface of its football field. The old surface had hardened to the point of being a safety risk.

The couple’s philanthropic gifts also include $10,000 to Project 150, a Las Vegas nonprofit that furnishes necessities to students who are homeless, displaced or otherwise disadvantaged.

The Rancho project was emblematic of the couple’s philanthropic approach. As Melissa Holzhauer has explained to interviewers, she and James want to help “level the playing field” for residents of lower-income neighborhoods. They’re also hoping to inspire others to follow their example and increase their community giving.

As James put it: “I was raised pretty frugally, so I don’t think I could spend (all of) this money even if I had to. I know other people could do so much more with it than we could.”

Three cheers for the couple’s community spirit.

Meanwhile, here’s wishing Holzhauer luck in the two-week Tournament of Champions, in which his first appearance is scheduled for Wednesday. He’ll be out to add the grand prize of $250,000 to his winnings, and possibly will face the competitor who ended his streak — Chicago librarian Emma Boettcher.

Regardless, though, having him back on the national stage bodes well for the image of Las Vegas, as Holzhauer has been an excellent representative of the city.

Holzhauer brought warm personal touches to the show, saying his appearance fulfilled a childhood promise he made to his grandmother and orchestrating one of his wins so that his total purse of $110,914 reflected his daughter’s birthday of 11/09/14.

Meanwhile, the creative strategy he developed for the game is the kind of outside-the-box thinking that sets our community apart. First, he analyzed decades’ worth of questions from the show to determine which topics tended to generate more questions than others, then tailored his studies accordingly. He then employed a bold and transformational wagering strategy, going for high-dollar clues early and then using his winnings to bet heavily on Daily Doubles.

And boy, did he display some smarts, answering 97% of his questions correctly.

Now, with his charitable giving, he shows the nation a side of Las Vegas that outsiders may find surprising given our hedonistic reputation. Yes, there is a donor community here, and it’s active and generous.

So here’s hoping Holzhauer can go on an all-new roll and keep putting Las Vegas in a favorable light.

The program airs at 7 p.m. weeknights on KLAS-TV, Channel 8.