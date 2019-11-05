Live blog: UNLV basketball vs. Purdue Fort Wayne

UNLV will open its first season under coach T.J. Otzelberger at 7 p.m. tonight when the Rebels host Purdue Fort Wayne. Otzelberger should be familiar with the Mastodons, as he clashed with them twice a year in the Summit League as the coach at South Dakota State.

Three keys to watch for UNLV:

Embrace the pace

For any Rebels fans looking for a crash course in Otzelberger's vision, this game should be an accurate guide. He wants his teams to play fast and take quick, efficient shots, and Purdue Fort Wayne will be a willing partner on both ends of the floor. The Mastodons were No. 26 in KenPom.com's adjusted tempo last year, and they ranked 37th in possessions per game. Look for both teams to push the ball and take the first open look.

Sprint back

The main tenet of Otzelberger's defense is getting back quickly and getting set to stop transition baskets, and the Rebels will be tested by Purdue Fort Wayne's open-court attack. Otzelberger spent most of the preseason talking about the defensive end of the court, as he tried to instill a hustling mindset in his players; tonight we should get to see how much the Rebels have taken it to heart.

Backcourt stopper

UNLV's two best defensive players are center Mbacke Diong and forward Donnie Tillman, and they'll likely man the 4 and 5 positions most of the time. That leaves some defensive question marks in the backcourt, where Elijah Mitrou-Long, Jonah Antonio, Amauri Hardy and Bryce Hamilton should rotate through for most of the playing time. Which of those guys is going to step up as a stopper on the defensive end?

TV: UNLVRebels.com

Radio: ESPN1100 AM

Betting line: UNLV minus-11.5; over/under 161.5

Purdue Fort Wayne (0-0)

Coach: Jon Coffman

Scoring leader: Matt Holba, 11.7 points per game (2018-19)

Rebounding leader: Dylan Carl, 5.0 rebounds per game (2018-19)

Assist leader: Dylan Carl, 1.9 assists per game (2018-19)

UNLV (0-0)

Coach: T.J. Otzelberger

Scoring leader: Amauri Hardy, 13.1 points per game (2018-19)

Rebounding leader: Mbacke Diong, 6.8 rebounds per game (2018-19)

Assist leader: Amauri Hardy, 3.5 assists per game (2018-19)

Mike Grimala can be reached at 702-948-7844 or [email protected]. Follow Mike on Twitter at twitter.com/mikegrimala.