That championship feeling: Western tennis has boys, girls state champion

When Rua Elmore joined the Western High tennis team four years ago, the school wasn't exactly invested in the program.

“There were just two kids on each team,” coach Derek Thomas says, “and the courts looked like an area where they stored trash cans.”

But Elmore, who is home-schooled so he can play year-around with the No Quit Tennis Academy, quickly changed the narrative for the inner city school. The senior wrapped up his career Saturday by winning the 3A state championship for the second straight season to finish his run with a 114-4 record.

He wasn’t the only state champion.

In the girls tournament, senior Maddie Cherry also won the state title, giving the Warriors the rare boys-girls sweep. And Western’s Lila Salvacion took third in the girls bracket.

The feats are impressive, especially when considering Western, like most schools lacking resources, struggles with numbers for club and racket sports dominated by more affluent schools. They had just 10 players combined on the boys and girls team yet still reached the playoffs in the girls despite lacking a full team for matches. The Warriors had six girls; you need nine for a full team.

“The best thing I heard from all of the different coaches was how well-mannered they acted and how they respected the game of tennis,” Thomas said. “The fact they respected (the school) in such great fashion, for me, is as important as winning.”

Elmore’s record and championships weren’t his biggest contribution. Simply playing also made a significant impact because it attracted others to participate. Elmore didn’t need to compete for the Warriors to obtain a scholarship or help with his ranking. That’s done with his club competition, where he’s considered a top-200 recruit for 2020.

But being part of the program was about more than the competition. It was being around other teens from his neighborhood, getting a high school experience and learning how to be a leader. From Day One, others have followed his lead.

“I’m really happy for the opportunity,” he said. “Just extremely grateful that I got to play here.”

Cherry, who placed third last year, said she “stepped up her training and worked hard to improve her consistency.”

“They put in the time. They were prepared,” Thomas said.

