Vegas Golden Podcast: Golden Knights may need road trip to refocus

John Locher/AP

Vegas Golden Podcast Collapses and cities Justin Emerson and Case Keefer look ahead at the Vegas Golden Knights' four-game road trip this week after glancing back at a troubling stretch of losses.

The Golden Knights depart Las Vegas for a week on a sour note, leaving everyone locally to dissect what went wrong in back-to-back overtime losses.

Vegas Golden Podcast, presented by the Credit One Bank Vegas Born card, feels up for the challenge. Hosts Justin Emerson and Case Keefer go through the roster and discuss how Vegas can turn around its first truly rough stretch of the season.

They also preview games at Columbus, Toronto, Washington and Detroit over the next seven days. Can the Golden Knights take three of four and come home on a high note?

And what’s going on with the Canucks? They suddenly look like the biggest challenge in the Southwest division.

