Are we acting as Jesus would?

To my Christian brothers and sisters everywhere, I implore you to open your minds and hearts, and ask yourself one very important question: Do you “profess God or possess God”?

The Bible teaches us many things, like “love thy neighbor as thyself.” It doesn’t teach us “love thy neighbor but only if they look like you.”

What would Mary and Joseph have done if they were turned away by Egypt when fleeing King Herod of Judea, who wanted to kill baby Jesus? In Matthew’s gospel, Jesus reminds us that any time we “welcome the stranger,” we welcome Jesus himself. How would God feel about the treatment of scared and hungry people looking for our help, only to be shunned?

Those in power would tell you they’re only following the law, but whose law? Jesus healed people on the Sabbath, knowing it would violate religious law. But, as Paul explained to the Romans: “he who loves another has fulfilled God’s law.”

If we set aside race, political views, economic status or any other preconceived notions about our fellow man, we can then come together with one strong voice and say, enough is enough. We’d demand that love and acceptance be the norm instead of fear and hate.

Jesus tells us “as you have done to the least of them, you have done unto me.” If you had to be judged today, are you confident that you’ve done right by God’s children? Or would you like a do-over?