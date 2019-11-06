Man found dead during welfare check was victim of homicide, coroner says

A 33-year-old man found dead during a Tuesday morning welfare check in a Las Vegas apartment died after someone shot him in the head, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Rhey Angelo Obis Cerbo died from a homicide, coroner’s office staff said.

Metro Police, who were probing the death, have not announced arrests, a possible suspect description or a motive. But Lt. Ray Spencer said Wednesday evening that detectives believe there were “longstanding tensions” between the suspect and victim.

The slaying scene was discovered about 6:45 a.m. in the 1600 block of East Rochelle Avenue, near Maryland Parkway and Flamingo Road, police said.

Additional details were not released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or by email at [email protected]. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.