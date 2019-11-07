Curtain Up: ‘Jesus Christ Superstar,’ Criss Angel, Howie Mandel, ‘Opium’ and more

Courtesy Spiegelworld

Last week I wrote about Tommy Sherlock, the Liverpool-born singer and entertainer Las Vegas audiences know from “Tenors of Rock,” an amped-up musical production currently playing in Planet Hollywood’s Sin City Theater. This week I had the opportunity to see Sherlock perform live in his current gig as Pontius Pilate in the blockbuster 50th anniversary tour of “Jesus Christ Superstar” at the Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall. Sherlock brought the dangerous rocker vibes to the role in a powerhouse performance, but it’s hard to pick a scene-stealer from this incredible cast. Aaron LaVigne stars as Jesus with James Delisco Beeks soaring as Judas, and Paul Louis Lessard takes a memorable turn as King Herod in his national tour debut. You don’t have to be a fan of classic Broadway musicals to enjoy this production. Get thyself to the Smith Center November 7-10.

When Criss Angel opened his new “Mindfreak” show at Planet Hollywood last year, creating a mind-blowing and immersive entryway into the theater was one of his biggest priorities. Now Angel is opening up that space to the public. The Criss Angel Theater Lobby Experience is free and open to all seven days a week, offering a look into the illusionist’s life on and off the stage through footage from his TV series, custom artwork and photos of Angel with celeb friends, a moving LED backdrop with his legendary levitation trick, pieces from his custom motorcycle collection, and plenty of memorable photo opportunities thanks to 3-D holograms, a wall of talking pictures and more. The theater is located on the mezzanine level at the Planet Hollywood Resort and the lobby experience is open from 2:30 until 10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, and from noon until 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The Criss Angel Magic & Merch store inside the lobby is open from 6 until 9:30 p.m. on show nights only.

“America’s Got Talent Live” lands at the Paris Theater this week (November 7-10) but one of the TV show’s best known judges will perform there later this month. Howie Mandel spends one night at Paris on November 30 and tickets for his comedy show will go on sale this Friday, November 8.

“Opium” celebrated show number 800 at the Cosmopolitan on Halloween night, marking the occasion with a show-themed cake from local shop Just a Bite Cheesecakes and serving any ticketholder in costume a complimentary Spocktail. The rollicking adults-only comedy show plays at 8 and 10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Speaking of funny stuff, Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club has a new special engagement and the name of this headliner is pretty familiar. Jill Kimmel will take on a 16-show run titled “Jill Kimmel Live” on select Thursdays from December 26 through July 23, 2020. Jill is Jimmy’s little sister but if you assume she hasn’t earned her spot onstage, you would be mistaken. She emceed the grand opening of the Linq Promenade comedy club earlier this year and got some of the biggest laughs of the night.

The space behind the STRAT is the place where the Strip turns into downtown Las Vegas, a sort of gateway into the burgeoning Arts District. That’s why “Celestia,” the out-of-this-world spectacular set in the tent structure just north of the STRAT, is transforming its courtyard into the Artists’ Square every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 6 to 7 p.m. and 8 to 9 p.m. The Artists’ Square will serve as a free venue for local artists to showcase their work and live performances. Anyone looking to participate should contact Kim Scott at [email protected]

Add these to your list of holiday shows to catch: “A Very Terry Christmas 2: The Sequel” is set for November 29 through December 30 at the Terry Fator Theatre at the Mirage, when Fator will add new comedy and characters to his annual holiday show featuring classic Christmas songs and originals, too. Human Nature, which is celebrating an incredible 30 years together as a group this month, turns its Venetian production into “Human Nature: Christmas, Motown & More!” November 19-22 and December 16-23 in the Sands Showroom. And “Marriage Can Be Murder” at the Showroom at the D shifts into holiday performances from December 1 to January 2, with dinner service beginning at 6 p.m. and the show opening at 6:28 p.m.