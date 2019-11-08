Horse racing is animal abuse

How many more race horses have to die before people admit that this is an abusive industry? You have to look beyond the grandstands and at the many deaths, not just on the tracks but also those either killed because they weren’t fast enough or worse, headed to slaughterhouses for human consumption.

Many that are bred for racing never get the chance and are disposed of for one reason or another. This is no “sport” but a travesty inflicted on innocent horses to entertain a few people. Those who claim to love horses need to look behind the curtain. We as a society can stop this madness, because it is us who keep slaughterhouse trucks full, hauling these innocent beings to their horrific deaths. There are many other ways that people can find to be entertained.