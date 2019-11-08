President makes wildfires worse

President Donald Trump recently announced that he wants to cut off aid to California for fighting the historically widespread wildfires which are devastating the state. He attributes this horrific disaster to California’s supposedly poor forest management.

Trump’s idea of forest “management” is to get rid of the forests and destroy wildlife habitat.

Deteriorating power lines, historic drought and intense winds driven by climate change are the underlying causes of these wildfires. Yet Trump has done nothing to address climate change. Nor has he held the power companies accountable for their failing infrastructure.

And because a majority of Californians vote for Democrats, he will not help them. He is that petty. Trump is incapable of empathy or sound judgment. It’s another tragedy which this irresponsible and incompetent president exacerbates.