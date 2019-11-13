Raiders to stay at M Resort before home games

Before heading off to play at their $2 billion Las Vegas stadium next season, Raiders players will rest their heads at the M Resort.

That’s according to a corporate sponsorship agreement between the NFL team and the Henderson resort announced on Wednesday.

As part of the multiyear deal, M Resort will open a Raiders-themed restaurant, a team merchandise store and will become the official pregame hotel for the team the night before home games at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders President Marc Badain said the resort’s proximity to the team’s under-construction practice and offices facility in Henderson was part of what made the partnership attractive.

“You want the best of everything for your coaches, staff and players so they can perform at their best on the field,” Badain said. “To have a facility like the M Resort in your backyard is a real game-changer. It’s a first-class resort and it will be a recruiting tool for us and a place for us to bond the night before games.”

After this NFL season, the Raiders will move to Las Vegas to begin play in the 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium, which is going up just west of Mandalay Bay.

“We are excited and honored to build a long-term partnership with the iconic Raiders organization,” said Hussain Mahrous, general manager of the M Resort. “We’re going to be able to offer exclusive Raiders experiences, both on property and at the Raiders headquarters.”

Badain said visiting teams in NFL cities typically choose their own hotel.

The practice of NFL home teams staying at a hotel the night before games is common throughout the league.

Mahrous said additional details about the partnership will be made public before the team’s first game in Las Vegas. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Located at the corner of St. Rose Parkway and Las Vegas Boulevard, M Resort, operated by Penn National Gaming, has nearly 400 guest rooms.