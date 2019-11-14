Nevada opens first electric vehicle charging station on I-15

Those driving electric vehicles between Southern California and Las Vegas no longer need to pass the California state line to charge up.

A new electric vehicle charging station opened Thursday at Terrible’s Roadhouse in Jean, just off Interstate 15 southbound. The charging station is the first of its kind on I-15 in Nevada.

State and local officials, representatives from Nevada’s federal delegation and Terrible Herbst executive vice president of operations Matt Osa gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony commemorating the new charging station.

The station is part of the Nevada Electric Highway, a partnership between the Governor’s Office of Energy, utility companies such as NV Energy and local businesses to bring electric vehicle infrastructure to roadways across the state. The electric highway extends along U.S. 95 between Reno and Las Vegas, with a total of eight charging stations located on Interstate 80, U.S. 93, U.S. 50 and, now, I-15.

“The Governor’s Office of Energy is thrilled to be driving the development of these electrified highway corridors,” said Jennifer Taylor, deputy director of intergovernmental relations for the energy office.

The new charging station can charge electric vehicles’ batteries for up to 90 miles, said Jennifer Schuricht, corporate communications manager for NV Energy. It is compatible with most new electric vehicle models. The charging fee is set by Terrible Herbst.

Officials are developing 13 additional charging stations for the electric highway, all of which are expected to open by the end of next year. Another charging station in Clark County will open early next year in Indian Springs, said Sarah Chatterjee, director of renewable programs for NV Energy. Once complete, the Nevada Electric Highway will have over 30 charging stations, Taylor said.

One of the beneficiaries of the electric highway and the charging station in Jean will be Clark County, which is converting some of its fleet to electric vehicles, Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft said.

“As we move to convert (the fleet) to electric vehicles, we’re so thrilled to know that this will be here,” Naft said.

The goal of the electric highway is to make it easier for local electric vehicle owners and those traveling from other states to get around in Nevada, while also encouraging drivers to make the switch to electric vehicles. Electric vehicle purchases have been on the rise nationwide and in Nevada and the state should meet that demand, said Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno, D-North Las Vegas.

“Continuing to expand Nevada’s electric highway will help develop the infrastructure needed to support continued growth of a clean transportation market in our state,” Monroe-Moreno said.

The system of charging stations will also hopefully drive other investments and spending in their site locations, help Nevada’s economy keep up with that of other states, and address climate change, officials added. The transportation sector accounts for the majority of greenhouse gas emissions in Nevada and nationwide, which is why it is important for the state to target that sector for reductions, said Sen. Chris Brooks, D-Las Vegas.

“There is no question that the transition to low-carbon and no-carbon modes of travel is imperative to fend off climate change’s worst impacts,” said Brooks, who championed multiple clean energy measures in the Legislature this year.