Wrong-way driver killed in head-on freeway crash

The Nevada Highway Patrol says a wrong-way driver was killed Thursday in a four-vehicle freeway crash in metro Las Vegas early today.

The Highway Patrol says impairment was suspected in the crash that closed northbound Interstate 15 and required all vehicles to exit at Lake Mead Boulevard during the morning commute.

Trooper Jason Buratczuk said the wrong-way vehicle nearly hit a car head on but that car avoided a collision by driving into the center median barrier.

He said the wrong-way vehicle then collided a small SUV head-on before flipping and crashing into the barrier.

The SUV was then struck from behind by another vehicle.

Two people in the SUV were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

No identities were released.