Police: Man found dead at vacant house a homicide victim

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man found Tuesday in the yard of a vacant house east of downtown Las Vegas, according to Metro Police.

The body was discovered about 2:40 p.m. in the 2600 block of Brady Avenue, near Eastern and Washington Avenues, police said.

Metro Lt. Ray Spencer said the death was a homicide, but further information, including how the man died or a possible motive, was not immediately available.

A suspect has not been identified, police said.

The victim will be identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or by email at [email protected]. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.