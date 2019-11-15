Shareholders greenlight $17.3B Eldorado acquisition of Caesars

At separate meetings Friday, Eldorado Resorts and Caesars Entertainment Corp. shareholders approved a merger of the gaming companies, which is expected to be complete next year.

According to a joint news release, a Caesars stockholders meeting took place in Las Vegas on Friday, while Eldorado shareholders met in Reno.

Assuming the $17.3 billion deal receives the necessary regulatory approval, Eldorado is expected to acquire Caesars sometime in the first half of 2020.

Shareholders in possession of over 99% of each company’s common stock voted in favor of the merger, according to the news release.

Per the agreement, which was announced in June, Eldorado is expected to pay $7.2 billion and 77 million shares of its stock to acquire about 51 percent of the Las Vegas-based company.