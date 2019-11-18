Land deal — few details — announced for $7.5 billion high-tech development

Courtesy

A developer has announced a land deal for a $7.5 billion high-tech development called Bleutech Park, though questions remain about the ambitious project.

Representatives for developer Janet Garcia-LeGrand announced an agreement this month to buy 210 acres of land from Khusrow Roohani, owner of Seven Valleys Realty and Construction, and American West Homes founder Larry Canarelli.

Roohani confirmed a deal is pending for the property just south of the South Point, near Las Vegas Boulevard and Cactus Avenue, but noted that nothing is final until it closes.

He did not disclose financial terms, and no timetable for the project was released.

The privately funded Bleutech Park project is being billed as a futuristic and environmentally sustainable mixed-used development featuring cutting-edge technology. It is expected to include a 1,200-foot office tower, a hotel, wave pool and autonomous vehicles to shuttle people around the development.

Plans also call for a manufacturing park.

As of Friday, no permit applications had been submitted to the county related to construction of Bleutech Park, Clark County spokesman Erik Pappa said.

But at a news conference to discuss the project earlier this month, a number of local and national companies were listed as partners in the project. They included Martin-Harris Construction of Las Vegas, KME Architects of Las Vegas, as well as Siemens, an automation company, and Cisco, a networking hardware company.

“I’m most excited about the manufacturing piece,” Martin-Harris President Guy Martin said at the Nov. 5 news conference.

“If you think about the economic engine of Southern Nevada, the one piece we’re missing is manufacturing. Everything we consume, we bring,” Martin said. “I can’t wait to get shovels in the ground for this.”

Garcia-LeGrand didn’t provide details about funding for the project, other than it would come from a real estate investment trust.

“The REIT is backed up by investors and equity funds — it’s a very diversified pool,” she said. “There’s no public money involved. We just want the public’s support and help with permitting.”