Clark County moves ahead with senior housing project

Courtesy

Clark County commissioners moved forward this week with plans for an affordable senior housing complex near Pebble Road and Eastern Avenue.

In a unanimous vote Tuesday, commissioners directed staff to negotiate an agreement with Coordinated Living of Southern Nevada to develop the $33 million project on 5 acres near Pebble Park.

Once an agreement is finalized, the county will seek to purchase the property from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

The 195-unit complex would be for seniors on fixed incomes who make no more than 60% of the area median income. Under the proposal, rents would range from $392 to $784 for one-bedroom units and $471 to $942 for two-bedroom units.

“This will be an outstanding home for many wonderful residents of Clark County who most need it,” said Commissioner Michael Naft, whose district includes the site.

Clark County is facing an affordable housing shortage of nearly 60,000 homes for extremely low-income residents, county spokesman Dan Kulin said. The shortage grows to more than 78,000 for low-income residents.

The county also ranks second in the nation for having the fewest available affordable housing units, Kulin said.

Construction on the project could start as early as next year, officials said.

The land would be acquired through the Southern Nevada Public Lands Management Act of 1998, which allows local governments to purchase federal land at up to a 95% discount for community projects. The county has used the program to develop the Harmon Pines and Arbor Pointe apartment complexes.