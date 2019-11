Player hits $2.2 million jackpot at Mirage

A slot player at the Mirage turned a $5 bet into a $2.2 million payday after hitting the jackpot on a Wheel of Fortune machine.

The player, who was not identified, hit the jackpot just after 8 a.m. Friday, according to a spokesman for game maker International Game Technology.

On Monday, a man from Ohio won more than $300,000 while playing a Wheel of Fortune machine at McCarran International Airport, according to the airport’s Facebook page.