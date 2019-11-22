Police: Man found stabbed at northeast valley apartment

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man found Thursday with multiple stab wounds at a northeast valley apartment, according to Metro Police.

Officers found the man shortly before 5 p.m. at a complex in the 5000 block of Craig Road, near Nellis Boulevard, police said.

He was last seen alive Monday, Officer Aden OcampoGomez said.

No possible motive or arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or by email at [email protected].To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.