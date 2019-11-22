Rebels to bring back former players, ‘put on a show’ in final game at Sam Boyd

Nate Hawkins remembers the football being caught in the wind and flying all over Sam Boyd Stadium. Those poor kickers, he jokingly says.

He can still feel the rug burns caused by being tackled onto the hot turf at the new facility in east Las Vegas. The wide receiver was part of the 1971 UNLV football team, who went from splitting time the previous season at a high school and public park to brand-new Sam Boyd Stadium in east Las Vegas.

“It was fantastic,” Hawkins said. “It was our house. We finally had a home-field advantage.”

The Rebels at 1 p.m. Saturday will play their 299th and final game at Sam Boyd when they host San Jose State. All former players will return to be honorary captains and take part in the coin toss, as the university closes its seasonlong Sam Boyd Stadium farewell campaign.

Tonight, those alumni players will gather at the Fertitta Football Complex on campus for a reception, getting introduced to the facility upgrades the program has completed in the past five years. There’s a $34.8 million training facility on campus and, of course, the nearly $2 billion Allegiant Stadium near the Las Vegas Strip where games will be played starting next season.

“There’s been some great moments in that stadium — not enough of them, but there’s been some really great ones — and we’ve had great players come through this program, so bringing them all back together is a neat thing,” UNLV coach Tony Sanchez said. “I’m excited about having them come through this facility, having them come out to the game and bringing that energy.”

The memories are many at the nearly 50-year-old stadium, such as those victories against UNR or in the 2000 Las Vegas Bowl against Arkansas. The Rebels are 156-139-3 all-time at Sam Boyd.

For Hawkins and others, the sense of nostalgia isn’t necessarily tied to a specific game, although he recalls that first game at Sam Boyd, when he said they hosted Weber State.

They went from playing on grass to turf, which wasn’t exactly a good thing because of the desert heat. The wind also kicked through the open stadium, which would present a challenge in the kicking and passing games.

“It was rare in those days to go from grass to turf,” Hawkins said. “In the heat of the day, that turf felt like an oven. You learned to adjust and to cover up.”

Hawkins is one of the program’s all-time greats, becoming the first UNLV player selected into the NFL when the Steelers in 1972 took him in the 16th round. Hawkins lives full-time in Houston but always find his way back to Las Vegas each fall for a UNLV game. He’s never missed a year.

“I have mixed emotions,” Hawkins said. “I was hoping they would leave for the new stadium on a high note with a winning record.”

UNLV has just two wins on the season and is still looking for its first Mountain West victory. The pageantry of the final game could provide a winning spark.

“We’re going to put up a good show,” junior running back Charles Williams said. “It’s a farewell, but we’re going to put on a good show where everybody’s going to enjoy and have a great memory about the Rebels and Sam Boyd Stadium for the last time.”

Sam Boyd Stadium 7000 East Russell Rd Las Vegas , NV 89122 702-895-3761

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21