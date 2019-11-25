Las Vegas has a natural solution to make the community more livable

It’s vital to plant trees in the Las Vegas Valley, and not just for appearance’s sake. Trees are essential in curbing our steep warming trend and maintaining our community’s livability.

So it’s commendable that the city of Las Vegas, which has fallen short of its own objectives in tree planting, is recognizing the shortcoming and working to catch up.

As reported by on lasvegassun.com by staff writer Miranda Willson, the city has set new targets for tree planting and is likely to beef up the emphasis on it in its 2050 Master Plan.

“We do know our canopy coverage citywide is particularly low — lower than where we want it to be and as a basis of comparison for what we should be in the desert Southwest,” city planner Marco Velotta told Willson.

In part, the reason for the city’s shortage is self-inflicted. Willson reported that city requirements for developers should have led to 13,500 new trees being planted between 2005 and 2015, but fewer than half of that amount ended up going into the ground. Developers were given waivers, sometimes for valid reasons but often without a compelling cause.

To make up lost ground, the city has become firmer on tree requirements and has set a new goal to increase its share of the valleywide tree canopy to 20%, up from the current 12-14%.

Those are much-needed moves.

A study by the nonprofit organization Climate Central identified Las Vegas as the fastest-warming city in the U.S. between 1970 and 2018. The average temperature rose 5.8 degrees over that time, the study said.

Another report, this one from the Union of Concerned Scientists, said unchecked climate change would result in Las Vegas experiencing more than 60 days of temperatures above 105 degrees per year by the end of the century.

Meanwhile, the consequences of this warming already appear to be playing out. Heat-related deaths in the valley climbed from 37 in 2014 to 179 last year.

The warming is occurring in no small part because of all of the asphalt, concrete, tile roofing and other heat-absorbing materials we’re using as we grow.

That being the case, trees are an important part of keeping the temperature down. The less sunshine on pavement and concrete and the like, the less solar energy will be absorbed and the less heat radiated.

In a recent report about how cities can address warming, the Urban Design Institute focused heavily on creating shade through such means as planting trees, constructing fabric canopy structures and situating buildings so that they would shade each other.

And don’t worry, by planting desert-adapted species of trees that thrive in low-water environments, we can add a great deal of shade in Las Vegas without overtaxing our water supply.

In the valley, the amount of tree cover varies greatly by location. The city’s core is relatively bare compared with Summerlin, for instance, where developers have long been held to high standards for tree planting.

To help fill in the older parts of the community, the city is considering higher standards not only for developers but for the city itself. Willson reported that the city has often removed trees for various reasons without replacing them, which is being reconsidered.

A case in point involved the removal of swaths of trees in the Historic Westside years ago as a method to reduce crime. But Tom Perrigo, chief sustainability officer for the city, told Willson the city has since learned trees actually make communities safer.

“If you have a nice shaded environment, you have more people on the street and less crime,” he said. “We’re getting a lot more sophisticated and committed to having a healthy urban forest because of all the benefits.”

That’s reassuring to hear. Planting trees won’t just make the community prettier, it will improve our quality of life and our health.