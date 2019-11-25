Small uptick in Las Vegas visitors expected for Thanksgiving

File photo

Las Vegas is expected to see a slight increase in Thanksgiving visitors this year over 2018, according to an estimate by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

About 322,000 visitors are expected to visit between Thanksgiving and Saturday, according to the authority.

That would be an increase of about 4,000 from last year.

Travelers to Las Vegas are expected to spend just over $232 million over the Thanksgiving holiday this year, which would also be a slight increase from 2018.