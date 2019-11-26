Thanksgiving Dining Guide: A cornucopia of Las Vegas meal options

Courtesy Ri Ra Las Vegas

From coffee shops, to buffets, to the high-end restaurants of a celebrity chef, Las Vegas has plenty of dining options for Thanksgiving.

Whether you are on the Strip, in downtown or Henderson, the dining opportunities are plentiful. And those options fit into many budgets.

But don’t wait until Thanksgiving to pick a place to eat. About 322,000 visitors are expected in Las Vegas for the holiday, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority said. Those visitors are expected to spend over $232 million, including on Thanksgiving dinners.

Locals, too, will head out for meals, meaning spots at some establishments will be hard to get. Here’s a tip: Reserve a table sooner than later.

So where to eat for Thanksgiving in Las Vegas? Here are scores of options:

Off the Strip

Edge Steakhouse at Westgate Las Vegas has a multicourse meal starting with a pick of wedge salad, Nueske bacon, heirloom tomato and ranch dressing, Caesar salad, parmesan, brioche croutons, or cream of chestnut soup with foie gras, celery, black truffle. The main course is duck fat and sage-roasted turkey served family style. It’s a braised turkey leg with chestnut stuffing, butter whipped potatoes, candied sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, honey roasted carrots and giblet gravy. For dessert, it’s pumpkin cheesecake with spiced caramel and vanilla gelato. $55 with players card; $59 without.

Sid’s Cafe at Westgate Las Vegas has a multicourse meal starting with butternut squash soup with spiced apples. The main course is roasted turkey with pancetta and herb stuffing, roasted garlic mashed potatoes and gravy, candied green beans almandine and fresh cranberry sauce. For dessert, a choice of pumpkin or pecan pie. $23 with rewards card; $26 without.

The Fresh Buffet at Westgate Las Vegas will feature roasted turkey, prime rib, crab legs, candied yams, cornbread stuffing, whipped mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and holiday desserts. $24.99; $12.99 children under 12.

Beaumont’s Southern Kitchen at Texas Station has a special a la carte menu featuring signature dishes such as roasted butternut squash bisque (crispy sage, crumbled maple bacon and extra virgin olive oil, $8); hickory smoked turkey (cornbread dressing with sausage, mashed potatoes, baked yams, southern green beans, pan gravy, cornbread, fresh cranberry relish, $18); and sweet potato pie (maple whipped cream, candied pecan, $8).

T-Bones Chophouse & Lounge at Red Rock Resort has a three-course offering, featuring spiced butternut squash soup, followed by a traditional turkey dinner (roasted Diestel Farms turkey breast, confit turkey legs, sour cherry and truffle brioche stuffing, turkey jus, Brussels sprouts, cranberry sauce, sweet potato puree, buttered potato puree), and topped off with a roasted apple tart (dulce de leche ice cream, caramel twist) for dessert. $75.

Hank’s Fine Steaks & Martinis at Green Valley Ranch Resort will serve up an a la carte Thanksgiving-inspired menu, including a choice of roasted Nantucket Bay scallops (celery root, fresh braised bacon, thyme chimichurri, $18); roasted Diestel Farms turkey (white and dark, cranberry apple compote, pan gravy, ciabatta sausage stuffing, $48); Atlantic cod en papillote (tomato, black olive, fingerling potato, preserved lemon herb butter, $56); deconstructed pumpkin pie (pecan oat crumble, caramel sauce, roasted pumpkin seeds, custard, cinnamon ice cream, $15).

Bottiglia Enoteca inside Green Valley Ranch Resort has a three-course offering starting with the choice of butternut squash soup, or endive and blue cheese salad. The main course is a selection between an organic turkey dinner with whipped mashed potatoes and apple stuffing or prime rib with whipped mashed potatoes and rosemary beef au jus. For dessert, pick between pumpkin cheesecake or roasted granny smith apple pie. $55.

Terra Rossa at Red Rock Resort has a la carte specials such as a butternut squash ravioli (brown butter, sage, hazelnuts, pomegranate, $17); Diestel Farms roasted turkey breast and thigh (porcini crust, sausage and fennel stuffing, garlic mashed potato, glazed carrots, sage gravy, $42); and pumpkin panna cotta (candied pumpkin, amaretto cookie, $10).

Pasta Cucina at Sunset Station is preparing a unique twist to a Thanksgiving dinner. Enjoy an appetizer, entrée and dessert option such as sausage and white bean salad (bell pepper, carrots, tomatoes); turkey dinner (mashed potatoes, pancetta stuffing, candied yams, broccoli pugliese, pan gravy, cranberry sauce); and pumpkin torte (praline anglaise). No price given.

Scotch 80 Prime at the Palms will offer a three-course menu, which includes the choice of mesquite roasted butternut squash soup or endive and upland cress salad, Diestel Farms turkey dinner with garlic sausage stuffing, roasted Brussels sprouts and bacon with toasted hazelnuts & Pedro Ximenez vinegar, scotch cranberry sauce and giblets followed by apple tarte tatin with vanilla bean ice cream for dessert. $75.

Lucky Penny at the Palms will have individual Thanksgiving-themed dishes. The options include roasted butternut squash bisque ($10), Bloomsdale spinach salad ($10) with roasted beets, candied pecans, grilled pears, feta cheese and honey-dijon vinaigrette, citrus & herb brined turkey ($16) with sage gravy, wild mushroom stuffing, corn souffle, green bean casserole and house-made cranberry relish. They will also serve grain mustard and herb rub prime rib ($24) with a twice baked potato and grilled asparagus.

A.Y.C.E. Buffet at the Palms has both brunch and Thanksgiving dinner. Brunch favorites: Mahi Mahi, herb crusted prime rib, airline turkey breast and bone-in ham will be served along with unlimited bubbles from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The buffet’s Thanksgiving Feast will feature a variety of holiday-inspired options including butternut squash soup, smoked turkey legs and wings, cornbread stuffing, sweet potato bake, pumpkin cheesecake and more. These options will be available from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. $28.99 adults; $18.99 kids.

Greene St. Kitchen at the Palms has a multicourse offering starting with the choice between roasted cauliflower soup with crispy bacon, apple salad and pumpkin seed oil, or beet salad with pecan crusted goat cheese and maple dressing. The main course is a platter of sous vide turkey breast and confit turkey leg with brioche sage stuffing, shaved Brussels sprouts with bacons, mashed potatoes, and cranberry and kumquat sauce and gravy.

Baja Miguel’s at South Point has a three-course menu starting with the choice between turkey flautas mole, shredded turkey rolled in corn tortillas; salad fiesta, chopped romaine lettuce with roasted corn, tomatoes, black olives, cheese and a salsa ranch dressing; or chicken tortilla soup. For the main course: traditional home-style roasted turkey with gravy, apple and chestnut dressing, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, maple glazed yams, Brussels sprouts and cranberry relish; or Halibut Veracruz, an 8-ounce fillet served over sautéed zucchini, cilantro rice and seasonal vegetables. For dessert, pumpkin pie or pumpkin flan. $22.95.

Coronado Cafe at South Point has a three-course offering, which includes complimentary glass of wine or margarita. First course is cream of butternut squash soup or salad. Second course is home-style turkey roast with giblet gravy, apple and chestnut dressing and the choice of Yukon gold mashed potatoes or maple glazed yams, Brussels sprouts and cranberry relish; or honey glazed ham with Crown Royal maple bourbon sauce, glazed yams, and the choice of Roasted Chateau or Yukon gold mashed potatoes with green beans. For dessert, pumpkin pie or apple and cranberry dumpling. $15.95.

Don Vito’s at South Point will serve a three-course meal with a complimentary glass of wine or cocktail. First course is an autumn farro salad with ancient grains, cranberries, toasted walnuts, pumpkin seeds, parmesan cheese and baby kale with an Italian vinaigrette; warm ricotta cheese, with a prosciutto crostini; or Arancini Roma, filled with goat cheese in a spicy marinara sauce. The main course is a selection between herb roasted young turkey served with giblet gravy and an apple and chestnut dressing with the choice of Yukon gold creamed potatoes or maple glazed yams, baked acorn squash with cranberry relish and green beans; or Turducken, with chicken rolled in a deboned duck with a homemade dressing and rolled again in a seasoned deboned turkey that is butter basted and slowly roasted. The Turducken is served with pan gravy, glazed yams, mashed potatoes and Brussels sprouts; or Sicilian Braciola, a flank steak rolled with breadcrumbs, pecorino cheese and baby spinach, and simmered in a tomato demi glazed with a side of pasta and seasonal vegetables; or Halibut San Sebastian poached in a seafood broth with claims and served with a lemon risotto and vegetables. Desert is pumpkin pie, Italian apple cake, or Pavlova. $41.

The South Point Garden Buffet will feature a live carving station with roasted turkey and slow roasted prime rib. In addition, the buffet offers lemon peppered chicken, roasted salmon with wild grains and cranberries, pork cutlets, brisket enchiladas, smoked ham with raisin-and-bourbon glaze, jambalaya, smoked pork ribs and more. The dessert station will be filled with the likes of apple and cranberry cobbler, fruit and cream pies, pumpkin pie, gelato and more $19.95 with club card; $22.95 without.

Primarily Prime Rib at South Point has a three-course offering that begins with a pick between a harvest salad with romaine and Boston lettuce, sliced pears, cranberries, candied pecans and a white apple cider vinaigrette; New England-style seafood platter of shrimp, scallops, crab and mushrooms folded in a sherry cream sauce in a pastry crust; ginger chicken salad served over a crostini; or butternut squash and corn bisque. The second course is a choice between herb roasted young turkey with giblet gravy and an apple and chestnut dressing with the choice of Yukon gold creamed potatoes or maple glazed yams, baked acorn squash with cranberry relish and green beans; Roasted Prime Rib, a 10-ounce dry-aged prime rib; Chicken Maryland, with a corn pancake, and grilled tomato and bacon served with Chicken Jus; Pacific Salmon, grilled and served over sautéed zucchini with squash, toasted almonds and a smoked almond butter; Dry Aged Sirloin Steak, a broiled 10-ounce New York steak with cipollini onions and a bourbon demi; or Bone-In Pork Chop served with sautéed tomatoes, mushrooms, shallots and a Crown Royal apple demi. For dessert, pumpkin Pie; apple and pecan tart; or chocolate mousse cake. Guests $35.

Silverado Steak House at South Point has a four-course offering that includes a complimentary glass of wine or cocktail. The first course is an option between chilled shrimp cocktail, leek and wild mushroom au gratin with white cheddar cheese and parmesan crostini or Beef Satay, grilled with a smitane sauce and quinoa salad. The second course is between butternut squash and corn bisque; fall harvest salad, with teardrop tomatoes, cranberries, candied pecans and an apple cider vinaigrette; or salad bowl with a champagne dressing tossed tableside. The third is between herb roasted young turkey served with giblet gravy and an apple and chestnut dressing with the choice of Yukon gold mashed potatoes or maple glazed yams, baked acorn squash with cranberry relish and green beans; Turducken, chicken rolled in a deboned duck with a homemade dressing and rolled again in a seasoned deboned turkey that is butter basted and slowly roasted. The Turducken is served with pan gravy, glazed yams, mashed potatoes and Brussels sprouts; honey and maple glazed ham with a Crown Royal gravy and spinach stuffed tomato; or halibut, poached in a Samuel Adams broth and topped with shrimp and crab in a cream sauce with asparagus tips. The halibut and ham are served with the choice of roasted chateau or whipped potatoes. For dessert, pumpkin pie; chocolate mousse cake; or baked granny smith apples filled with cranberries and pecans. $55.

MRKT Sea & Land at Aliante will offer a special three-course meal starting with the choice of roasted butternut squash soup or a Boston Bibb salad with pomegranate, orange and manchego cheese. The main course features apple cider-brined turkey breast with country stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes and gravy, candied yams and fall vegetables. To end the meal, diners can enjoy a rich pumpkin cheesecake trifle with candied cranberries. $48.

Bistro 57’s Thanksgiving Day special at Aliante features a traditional turkey dinner served with cranberry dressing, sweet potatoes, green beans and a slice of pecan pie. $25.

Alder & Birch at The Orleans will offer a turkey breast stuffed with dried fruit, Italian sausage and sage dressing, served with fresh candied yams, Boursin mashed potatoes, house-made cranberry sauce, haricot verts, Parisienne carrots and giblet gravy. $44.

Prime Rib Loft at The Orleans has a three-course option starting with fresh bruschetta and the choice of a house salad or butternut squash soup. For the main entrée, it’s a traditional turkey dinner served with candied yams, seasonal vegetables and house-made cranberry sauce, or the garlic parmesan-crusted orange roughy served over Persian jeweled rice, chardonnay-glazed carrots and lemon butter caper sauce. For dessert, pumpkin cheesecake for dessert. $34.

Cornerstone at Gold Coast has a three-course offering starting with a house salad or butternut squash bisque. As a main entrée, guests can choose the traditional turkey dinner served with sage dressing, glazed yams, Yukon mashed potatoes, giblet gravy and house-prepared cranberry sauce. Diners can also choose beef wellington, a center-cut filet mignon covered in mushroom duxelles and wrapped in flakey puff pastry, served with port wine demi-glace reduction. A brown sugar-glazed vanilla bean pumpkin crème brûlée is for dessert. $31 for turkey dinner; $36 for beef.

SC Prime at Suncoast will offer several three-course menu options. Start the meal with a creamy chicken and wild rice soup or a Sonoma field greens salad. For the main entrees, diners can choose traditional roast turkey for $45; seared Alaskan halibut for $48; or filet mignon and beer-battered shrimp for $52. For dessert, guests can enjoy pumpkin cheesecake or an apple tart.

Salvatore’s at Suncoast will also serve an expansive Thanksgiving menu. The menu features cream of turkey chowder for $9; turkey dinner with all the trimmings for $27.95; glazed pit ham for $25.95; and braised boneless short ribs for $29.95.

The Angry Butcher at Sam’s Town Hotel has a three-course offering beginning with a pumpkin bisque and an arugula salad with pears, candied walnuts, asiago cheese and red wine vinaigrette. For the main entrée, pick between a traditional turkey dinner or the brown sugar-baked, bone-in ham, both served with classic Thanksgiving pairings. The tasty meal will be ended with pumpkin pie served with whipped cream for dessert. $39.

Carve Prime Rib at Cannery in North Las Vegas will offer a multicourse meal featuring sliced, slow-roasted tom turkey with giblet gravy, herbed stuffing, sweet potatoes, buttery mashed potatoes, haricot verts and cranberry relish. The meal is paired with the diner’s choice of shrimp cocktail or acorn squash bisque, along with house salad and a holiday apple tart for dessert. $26.99

Mary’s Diner at Eldorado in downtown Henderson will offer the choice of soup or salad, savory stuffing, root vegetables, buttery mashed potatoes, gravy, candied yams and a slice of pumpkin pie. $9.99.

The Court Café at Jokers Wild in Henderson will offer the choice of soup or salad, as well as savory stuffing, root vegetables, buttery mashed potatoes and gravy, candied yams and a slice of pumpkin pie. $9.99.

Mabel’s BBQ at the Palms has a three-course dinner including a kale and apple salad, smoked turkey with herb gravy, brioche and pecan dressing, roasted green beans and mashed potatoes. Finish with a slice of pumpkin pie. $35.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse at 3925 Paradise Road will offer a multicourse meal beginning with a choice of butternut squash soup or a salad consisting of mixed greens, goat cheese, walnuts, sun-dried cranberries and warm bacon vinaigrette dressing. The second course is a roasted turkey breast with apple and sausage stuffing, and including the trimmings of mashed sweet potatoes and chateau potatoes, green beans, pan gravy and cranberry relish. For dessert, pick between pumpkin cheesecake or pecan pie a la mode. $49.

The Clubhouse Deli at Rampart Casino in Summerlin has the Tommy Sandwich, a roasted deli turkey, cran-apple relish, arugula and herb mayo on sub roll. $9.99. Also at the property, the Hawthorn Grill ($59), Promenade Café ($17.99), Spiedini Italian Ristorante ($45) and buffet ($22.99 with rewards card) will also have multicourse offerings. Note: No specific menus given.

Slater’s 50/50 at 467 East Silverado Ranch Blvd. has a Thanksgiving Burger — a 1/3 lb. turkey patty piled high with brioche stuffing, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, and garlic and sage aioli on a honey-wheat bun. It is available through Nov. 30. $13.99.

Hash House A Go Go, with four Las Vegas-area locations, including inside the Linq on the Strip and Plaza in downtown, has a roasted turkey with cornbread stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans, and cranberry sauce, all topped with turkey gravy. For dessert, a slice of pumpkin pie and whipped cream. Also, there’s the Big O’ Turkey Pot Pie, which is rosemary black pepper crust filled with roasted turkey, shaved sweet corn, mushrooms, broccoli, carrots, red potatoes and bubbling pan gravy. Specials start at $14.99. Note: No individual prices were given.

VooDoo Steak at Rio has a multicourse meal starting with a choice of acorn squash soup with apple crisp or fig and beet salad. The main course features an airline breast of roasted turkey, dark meat, oyster and cornbread stuffing, haricot vert almandine, potatoes puree, red wine gravy and cranberry chutney. For dessert is a delicious pumpkin torte, made with buttery shortbread dough, pumpkin filling, cinnamon Chantilly crème and caramelized hazelnuts. $75

Carnival World Buffet will feature holiday favorites including herb roasted turkey, cornbread and sage stuffing, creamy butternut squash soup, maple candied yams, sautéed asparagus, garlic green beans & crispy bacon, boursin mashed potatoes and more. The buffet will also serve additional selections from around the world as well as offer a salad bar and an assortment of tasty desserts. $39.99

All American Bar & Grille at Rio has a menu that includes a house salad, roasted turkey with vegetables, stuffing, giblet gravy, boursin mashed potatoes and cranberry relish. For dessert is the guest’s choice of pumpkin or apple pie. The three-course holiday menu is priced at $32.99.

Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant at 4480 Paradise Road has a four-course tour of Italy. This is about hazelnut burrata and chestnut gnocchi, sweet fig and marsala, salty bresaola and balsamic. $50.

Hofbräuhaus at 4510 Paradise Road has Gebackener tortenbrie, or breaded brie fried golden and accented with winter salad, fried parsley and cranberries.

Sourdough Cafe at Arizona Charlie's Boulder will offer the choice of baked ham or turkey, paired with green beans, yams and stuffing, served with choice of soup or salad, followed by the choice of pumpkin or pecan pie. $11.99

Yukon Grille will offer the choice of turkey with Brussels sprouts and yams or salmon with wild rice and asparagus, served with choice of soup or salad and pumpkin spiced creme brulee. No price given.

Ron's Steakhouse at Arizona Charlie's Decatur will offer the choice of turkey with Brussels sprouts and yams or salmon with wild rice and asparagus, served with choice of soup or salad and pumpkin spiced creme brulee. No price given.

Sourdough Cafe at Arizona Charlie's Decatur will offer the choice of baked ham or turkey, paired with green beans, yams and stuffing, served with choice of soup or salad, followed by the choice of pumpkin or pecan pie. $11.99

The Silverton buffet carving station features carved New York Strip, red wine demi, rosemary & herb-roasted turkey, brown sugar & honey glazed salmon, and cola glazed bone-in ham. Holiday favorites deep-fried Cajun turkey, cornbread-lobster & roasted corn dressing, lemon glazed sweet potatoes, braised leg of lamb, risotto cakes, oysters on the half shell and many more. Save room for the Dessert Station filled with hand-scooped ice cream, assorted pastries, cookies, pies, and cakes. $24.99 with rewards card.

Mi Casa Grill Cantina at Silverton has a three-course meal beginning with your choice of house mixed greens or albondigas soup, followed by your entree of roasted turkey with mole served alongside spicy rice, chorizo stuffing, and black beans. Complete with churros for dessert for $15.99. Skip the turkey and enjoy your choice of 12 oz. prime rib for $26 or 14 oz. prime rib for $29, served with cilantro smashed potatoes and Mexican street corn.

Sundance Grill at Silverton has a three-course meal beginning with your choice of soup or salad before diving into your entree of sliced dark and white meat turkey, mashed potatoes and giblet turkey grave with green bean almandine and candied yams. Make room for dessert with your choice of pecan or pumpkin pie. $15.99

On the Strip

Carbone at Aria will serve roasted turkey breast with turkey jus, confit drumstick, potatoes louie and cornbread sausage stuffing.

Catch at Aria has Japanese ruby red snapper carpaccio, which is served with hearts of palm salad, caper dressing and garlic chips; winter squash tortellini served with roasted chestnut, porcini, black truffles; and turkey for two served with stuffing croutons, roasted turnips, garlic pomme puree, cranberry compote.

Burger Brasserie at Bally’s will serve a baby kale salad with spiced candied walnuts, craisins, feta and maple vinaigrette, priced at $11; a roasted turkey dinner with apple fennel dressing, Yukon potato and turkey demi gravy, $20; and pumpkin cheesecake and traditional apple pie for dessert, both priced at $8.

BLT Steak at Bally’s has a multicourse meal starting with serve butternut squash soup; entrée selections include dry-aged prime rib, roasted turkey and Scottish salmon; options for the side include chestnut-golden raisin stuffing, Brussels sprouts and sweet potato puree; and guests may end their meal with their choice of either a pumpkin tart or cranberry spiced bread pudding. $75.

Fix at Bellagio has a roasted turkey dinner with sausage stuffing, bacon green beans and cranberry sauce. Shared sides include creamed cornbread with honey butter and sweet potato au gratin. For dessert, apple pie. $65.

Harvest at Bellagio has a multicourse offering served family style for four. The first course is a pick between gem lettuce and chicories with shaved apples, candied walnuts and roasted grapes, or spiced pumpkin soup. The main course features a slow cooked turkey breast or filet mignon, along with sides maple-roasted Brussels sprouts and crushed potatoes with scallion cream fraiche. For dessert, pumpkin tart with spiced pumpkin ice cream. $75.

Lago at Bellagio starts with butternut squash stuffing with sage butter and Parmesan cheese ($23). The main offering is a stuffed organic turkey breast served with Italian sausage, chestnuts, ricotta, black truffle gravy, Parmigiano mashed yams and green beans ($39). For dessert, pumpkin tiramisu ($15).

Prime Steakhouse at Bellagio has a multicourse offering starting with pear and apple salad, which includes blue cheese, candied pecans and apple cider vinaigrette ($19); or butternut squash soup ($19). The entree is roasted turkey with chestnut stuffing, autumn vegetables and natural jus. Side dish is gingered sweet potato mash ($18).

Spago at Bellagio has a multicourse offering starting with an autumn chicory salad with shaved apple, cider vinaigrette, spiced walnuts and dried cherries, or roasted pumpkin soup with smoked chicken, maple creme fraiche, pepitas and pumpkin seed oil. For the main course, the turkey plate includes brined and roasted Diestel turkey breast, sausage-brioche stuffing, Yukon gold potato puree, french beans, wild mushroom ragout, bourbon-brown sugar glazed yams, cranberry-apricot compote and house rolls. For dessert, pick between pumpkin souffle, shortbread cookie ice cream, spiced caramel, or apple pie, brown sugar-cinnamon ice cream. $84.

The Bellagio buffet, one of the most popular Thanksgiving landing spots in Las Vegas, will have fresh seafood such as king and snow crab legs, fresh sushi, a hot seafood station with seared Alaskan cod, grilled Mahi Mahi, and a carving station with roasted turkey, leg of lamb, honey ham and more. Brunch 7 a.m.-noon, $44.99; Dinner, noon-10 p.m. $57.99.

Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace has an offering that includes herb-roasted turkey, cranberry-stuffed porchetta, duck risotto and foie gras, coffee-rubbed duck with cherry compote and more. $69.99 from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; $79.99 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Rao’s at Caesars Palace has a multicourse offering starting with a choice of pumpkin soup, grilled Caesar salad or chilled grilled artichoke; options for the second course include oven-roasted turkey, prime rib or seafood tortellini ($65). Sides, served a la carte, will include traditional stuffing, cranberry sauce, candied yams and more, priced at $12 each. The menu also includes pumpkin cheesecake and warm apple pie for dessert, priced at $16 each.

Old Homestead Steakhouse at Caesars Palace will serve kabocha squash soup or shaved Brussels sprout salad for the appetizer; oven-roasted turkey with chestnut-sausage stuffing, cranberry, gravy and roasted vegetables for the entrée; sweet potato purée and haricot verts for the sides; and a pumpkin tart or pecan pie bar for dessert. $69. The entrée may also be substituted for a duo of oven-roasted turkey with an 8-ounce filet mignon and all the trimmings for additional $29.

Bobby Flay’s Mesa Grill at Caesars Palace has a jumbo lump crab cake, served with habanero tartar sauce, avocado crema and pickled chile slaw, priced at $24; horseradish and maple-glazed turkey, served with orange-sage butter, creamed kale, sweet potato gratin, wild mushroom-chorizo cornbread stuffing, smoked chile gravy and cranberry-tangerine relish, priced at $44; a porterhouse pork chop, served with pomegranate glaze, an apple-mostarda pumpkin tamale and cranberry butter, priced at $42; and an apple tart, served with cinnamon ice cream and pecan streusel, priced at $12.

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace has a multicourse meal, which includes sliced turkey breast with leg and thigh confit and pan gravy, alongside all the fixings including classic stuffing, cheesy mashed potatoes, citrus cranberry relish, green beans amandine, and butternut squash with toasted marshmallow. For dessert, a slice of pumpkin chiffon pie. $54.95; $27.95 for children.

Guests can enjoy a Thanksgiving meal with a relaxing view of nearby flamingos, birds and ducks at Paradise Garden Buffet at the Flamingo. Its offering includes honey-glazed ham, smoked Kielbasa sausage, roast turkey and herbed beef tri-tip from the Butcher Block; hot entrées such as buttermilk-fried turkey legs, pecan bread pudding, lobster butternut squash soup and sage butter stuffing; cold dishes including assorted sushi, scallops on the half shell and oyster shooters; and desserts including pastries and made-to-order crepes. $28.99.

Flavors Buffet at Harrah’s will feature limited-time items such as roasted baby yams; cranberry, walnut and sweet potato wild rice pilaf; orange-glazed carrot; herb and butter roasted turkey; rack of lamb with herb and mustard crust; salmon oscar with lemon shallot sauce; cream cheese-filled pumpkin rolls; apple pie; bananas foster; and more. No price given.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse at Harrah’s features floor-to-ceiling windows offering stunning Strip views. The menu includes roasted butternut squash soup; sliced, oven-roasted turkey breast with homemade gravy, Ruth’s sausage and herb stuffing and cranberry relish; sweet potato casserole; pumpkin cheesecake; and more. One glass of wine included, $95.

Oyster Bar & Grill at Harrah’s will serve a traditional turkey plate and a selection of desserts. The turkey plate includes sliced turkey breast, turkey gravy, Brussels sprouts roasted with bacon and onion, vanilla sweet potato puree, cranberry apple stuffing and fresh cornbread. $35. Dessert offerings include pecan pie cobbler and pumpkin pie, priced at $8 each.

Fulton Street Food Hall at Harrah’s will offer the roasted turkey sandwich, served on a French baguette with roasted turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce and herb mayonnaise. $16.

Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar & Grill at Harrah’s will offer a three-course dinner beginning with butternut squash bisque, followed by Toby’s spiced-rubbed slow-roasted turkey dinner and ends with traditional pumpkin pie. $30.

Tender Steakhouse at Luxor has a three-course meal starting with buratta apple salad with vinaigrette, candied walnuts and basil, or roasted butternut squash soup with spiced pepitas and wild mushrooms ($12). For the main course, maple buttered turkey breast with confit thigh, sage stuffing, sweet potatoes served with Brussels sprouts ($36). For dessert, pumpkin honey cheesecake ($10).

Le Village Buffet at Paris will serve classics such as pumpkin creamed corn, andouille sausage stuffing, maple-glazed sweet potatoes, green bean casserole; meat carved to order including glazed ham, prime rib and roasted turkey; and a selection of pies, cheesecakes and more for dessert. $38.99.

Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris will offer roasted butternut squash, served with chicharron, caramelized apple and toasted pine nuts, priced at $19; roasted heritage turkey breast, made of confit dark meat with cranberry chutney, pancetta dressing and foie pan gravy, priced at $45; and pumpkin pie, served with citrus sable, Chantilly cream and salted caramel, priced at $17.

Le Cafe Ile St. Louis at Paris will offer a holiday menu with French onion soup, roasted pumpkin soup or spinach and hazelnut salad for the first course; aged ribeye or turkey and stuffing for the second course; and pumpkin cheesecake or traditional apple pie for dessert. $44.

Mon Ami Gabi at Paris is serving herb-roasted turkey served caramelized yams, garlic and sage cornbread stuffing, bourbon gravy, vanilla-cranberry relish and more. $49.95 per person; children $14.95.

Spice Market Buffet at Planet Hollywood will feature herb-crusted prime rib, roasted turkey breast, cranberry and apple-stuffed pork loin, seared salmon with pomegranate glaze and sautéed chard, green bean casserole, traditional sausage stuffing, candied yams and more. The buffet will also serve selections with ties to Mexico and the Middle East as well as offer a salad bar and an array of desserts. $32.99; $22.99 for children between 4 and 10.

Hard Rock Cafe is offering low-roasted turkey breast, roasted fresh vegetables, home-style classic stuffing, creamy sweet potato mash, cranberry sauce finished with a traditional turkey gravy. $29.95. Pumpkin pie with caramel sauce, toasted walnuts is for dessert. $8.95.

La Rosticceria, inside Eataly Las Vegas at Park MGM, has a turkey breast sandwich with rosemary gravy and cranberry mostarda. $16.

La Macelleria, inside Eataly Las Vegas at Park MGM, has a roasted pork loin, fennel stuffing, broccoli rabe, roasted fingerling potato, red wine braised onions. $25.

NoMad Las Vegas at Park MGM is offering roasted turkey with creamy parsnip ecrasse, delicata squash, chestnut stuffing and a black truffle gravy, $42. Side dishes include Pomme Purée — potatoes whipped with brown butter and chives; Brussels sprouts — roasted with bacon lardons and parmesan; honeynut squash — filled with brioche stuffing, morcilla sauce, chestnuts, figs and apple; tartes — offered in chocolate caramel, Bourbon pecan and pumpkin. $13 each or three sides for $30.

Citizens Kitchen and Bar at Mandalay Bay offers an all-you-can-eat menu with white and dark meat, spiral ham, stuffin’ muffins, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie with cinnamon whipped cream. $39.99.

Ambra Italian Kitchen + Bar at MGM Grand has a first course of butternut squash with sage and brown butter, and a main course of slow roasted turkey with chestnut-ciabatta stuffing, Brussels sprouts, sweet potato passato, giblet gravy and pickled cranberries. No price given.

Crush at MGM Grand has turkey with sausage, bacon and root vegetable stuffing accompanied by silky mashed potatoes and cranberry jelly, $32. Hankering for sweet potato gnocchi with sage brown butter? Sides are $10.

Oakville Steakhouse at Tropicana has a three-course meal starting with lobster bisque, Caesar salad, or Oakville wedge. For an entrée, pick between roasted turkey breast with homemade gravy, sausage and herb stuffing, and cranberry relish or a 6-ounce petite filet and shrimp. The choice of sides include mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, sautéed mushrooms, or creamed spinach. For dessert, a slice of pumpkin cheesecake a la mode. $55.

STK Steakhouse at the Cosmopolitan has a roasted turkey meal with chestnut cornbread stuffing, green beans, sweet potato, Yukon gold potatoes, gravy and cranberry orange chutney. $42 per adult; $16 per child 12 and under.

Bazaar Meat by José Andrés at the Sahara begins with a selection of small bites, including Ferran Andrià Olives served in modern and traditional styles, turkey-bechamel fritters, an endive Caesar salad with parmesan, anchovy and air croutons, shrimp and crab cocktail with pineapple cocktail sauce and avocado, green bean casserole with wild mushrooms and crispy shallots, potatoes with cream and cheddar cheese, spiced cranberries with confit mandarins and cornbread stuffing with confit piquillo peppers. For an entrée, pick between Bill Niman Ranch Heritage Turkey from Bolinas, Calif., sous vide breast, confit leg with traditional gravy or a Josper-Roasted Turbot from La Coruna, Spain. Finish with pecan pie, pumpkin tart or a roasted apple puff pastry. $95.

Bella Bistro at the Sahara will offer turkey breast, focaccia stuffing and Brussels sprouts served with sage gravy, potatoes and cranberry, $48. Begin with a cobb salad that includes mustard frill, candied pecan, blue cheese and roasted sweet potato with a pomegranate and maple vinaigrette. $14. For dessert it’s pumpkin pie tartlet with fresh cranberries, spiced cream, candied cranberries and pepita brittle. $15.

Northside Café & Chinese Kitchen at the Sahara will serve a three-course menu beginning with a choice of roasted butternut squash soup with créme fraiche and fine herbs or an endive and pear salad with pomegranate, brie cheese, pumpkin seeds and a maple vinaigrette. For the main course, Northside offers a traditional oven roasted turkey breast with sausage and mushroom stuffing, green beans, mashed potatoes, candied yams, cranberry orange relish and turkey gravy. For dessert, it’s either pumpkin pie with whipped cream or apple tart with vanilla bean ice cream. $26.

The Coffee Shops at Treasure Island has a three-course offering starting with a choice of roasted butternut squash soup or arugula and cranberry salad, with carrots, goat cheese and almonds with sherry shallot vinaigrette. The main course is roasted turkey white and dark meat, served with mashed potatoes with giblet gravy; sage stuffing; bourbon candied yams; roasted maple Brussels sprouts; and cranberry relish. For dessert, it’s pumpkin pie or coconut rum custard pie. $36.

Gilley’s Saloon, Dance Hall & Bar-B-Que at Treasure Island has a three-course offering starting with lobster pumpkin bisque with pumpkin seeds and micro chives or baby endive salad with candied pecan cured ham with chipotle cilantro honey vinaigrette. The main course is roasted CT Bourbon glazed turkey, served with garlic whipped potatoes, andouille sausage brioche stuffing, sautéed baby vegetables and savory gravy. Dessert is pumpkin pecan pie. $30.

Seafood Shack at Treasure Island has a three-course offering starting with lobster bisque with tempura pumpkin and tarragon or grilled vegetable salad with endive, radicchio, jicama and eggplant. For the main course, it’s chambord glazed turkey with andouille corn bread dressing, candied yams, green bean amandine, fresh cranberry sauce and homemade gravy. Pumpkin pecan pie for dessert. $45.

Phil’s Italian Steak House at Treasure Island offers cranberry chutney and brie bruschetta for starters, followed by fig and goat cheese ravioli with orange sage butter or lobster bisque, made with Maine lobster and served with a puff pastry. The main course is a free-range turkey breast stuffed with spinach and ricotta, served with house-made gravy, cornbread and porcini stuffing and baked mac and cheese with butternut squash purée; or slow-roasted, thin cut prime rib with green bean casserole, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, Yorkshire pudding and onion gravy; or roasted vegetable risotto with baby carrots, zucchini, squash, parsnips, bell peppers and arborio rice. Dessert is pumpkin crème brulee with ginger snap cookie. $50.

TREVI’s Italian Restaurant, located in The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, has a three-course dinner that begins with roasted pumpkin brodo featuring petite chives and goat cheese agnolotti. A traditional Thanksgiving plate will serve as the main course, including roast turkey ballotine served with a sweet potato croquette, traditional stuffing, green beans and turkey jus. TREVI will conclude the meal with decadent warm pumpkin pie accompanied by toasted pecan gelato for dessert. $45.

Greek Sneek at MGM Grand will offer a turkey gyro made with fresh roasted turkey topped with cornbread and sage stuffing and freshly made cranberry jelly, wrapped in pita bread and accompanied by fries, $24. Greek Sneek’s full menu will be available, including the meatball woodfired pizza, topped with sliced lamb meatballs, tomatoes and tzatziki, $20; baked feta, topped with roasted heirloom tomatoes, priced at $14; branzino, Mediterranean seabass with broccolini, lemon, capers and Greek olive oil, $39; and rack of lamb, served with braised kale, cherry tomatoes and mint, $42.

House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay will offer citrus and herb roasted turkey breast served with mashed potatoes, tasso cornbread stuffing, braised collard greens, honey-glazed carrots, pan gravy and cranberry sauce. $20.

Water Grill inside The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace has a three-course offering starting with butternut squash soup, candied pepitas, asiago croutons, crema, or a mixed greens salad of cucumber, carrot, golden beets, watermelon radish, golden balsamic vinaigrette. The main course is a Diestel Farms turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy. For dessert, pick between pumpkin or pecan pie. $64; $25 children under 12.

Rí Rá Las Vegas, inside The Shoppes at Mandalay Place, is offering a 14-ounce prime rib ($30), which is served with garlic green beans, mashed potatoes, charred cherry tomatoes and Guinness au jus; herb-roasted turkey served with gravy, sage stuffing, smashed Yukon potatoes, green bean casserole, homemade cranberry sauce and a dinner roll ($26); or maple glazed pork loin, glazed pork with an apple bread pudding and sautéed asparagus ($22). Gingerbread brownie served with homemade pumpkin ice cream and vanilla bean sauce is for dessert ($11).

La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway at Wynn Las Vegas has a multicourse dinner beginning with butternut squash soup, prepared with spiced brandy zabaione and candied cashews; followed by kale and quinoa salad, made with roasted pumpkin, orange, pomegranate, marcona almonds and topped with cider vinaigrette, served family-style. The main course, sliced turkey breast, will be served with sage and vegetable stuffing, cranberry, sweet potatoes and toasted marshmallow. Pumpkin pie will be the featured dessert, topped with sea salt and accompanied by extra virgin olive oil ice cream. $42. A variety of sides for sharing will include blistered green beans with cipollini onion and crispy shallots; crispy Brussels sprouts with bacon and parmesan; roasted mushrooms with goat cheese; and mashed potatoes with sage gravy, each priced at $8.

Allegro at Wynn Las Vegas will be offering an apple-brined roast turkey dinner of turkey leg roulade stuffed with apple, fennel, carrot, onion, celery and herbs. It is served with gravy, mashed potatoes, ciabatta and sausage stuffing, and cranberry sauce ($45). They also have squash risotto of roasted mushrooms, black truffle, parmesan, mascapone and toasted pumpkin seeds ($35). Side dishes include roasted Brussels sprouts with pancetta and caramelized onions, or baked macaroni and cheese ($12). For dessert, pumpkin pie with spiced cream and chocolate tuile, or cinnamon whipped cream ($12).

Lakeside at Wynn Las Vegas will have chestnut soup with root vegetables, truffles and thyme crème ($18); roasted natural turkey braised thigh served with sourdough-sweet sausage stuffing, white yam puree, haricot verts and cranberry and herb turkey sauces ($46); and caramel Dutch apple pie topped with brown butter ice cream and vanilla crème fraiche. ($15)

Jardin at Wynn Las Vegas will offer a three-course menu that includes a choice of roasted butternut squash soup with toasted pumpkin seeds and spiced crème fraiche; or roasted beet salad with watercress, Spanish goat cheese, toasted pistachios and citrus vinaigrette; as well as natural free-range turkey platter with confit turkey thigh and stuffing, buttered green beans, chive whipped potatoes, orange cranberry glaze and natural turkey gravy; and classic pumpkin pie topped with vanilla bean whipped cream. $61.

Costa di Mare at Wynn Las Vegas includes chiogga squash soup with Nantucket Bay scallops; baby gem salad tossed with Fuji apples, candied walnuts and lemon vinaigrette; chestnut agnolotti topped with black truffles and Seckel pears; roasted organic turkey served with ciabatta and fennel-sausage stuffing and Tuscan kale; and a dessert duo of pumpkin cheesecake and chocolate pecan tart. $110.

Sinatra at Wynn Las Vegas has selections such as Cappuccino di Zucca, a Cinderella pumpkin cappuccino with Amaretto dust ($18); Tacchino made of butter poached American Heritage turkey breast with chestnut stuffing, glazed Brussels sprouts petals, butternut squash puree and cranberry sauce ($39); and Budino di Pannetone bread pudding with zabaglione ice cream ($12).

The Buffet at Wynn Las Vegas has brunch items such as brioche french toast with pumpkin crème anglaise; pumpkin spice pancakes; corvina with cranberry beurre blanc; herb roasted rotisserie turkey; honey-glazed yams; green bean casserole and more. Dinner items include herb and butter roasted turkey; sea salt crusted prime rib; autumn corn succotash; turkey roulade; and desserts such as pumpkin pie; orange-cranberry cupcakes; vanilla crème brulee and pumpkin spice cake. Brunch items will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and dinner options will be available from 3:30 to 9:30 p.m. Brunch $49.99; dinner $62.99.

Buddy V’s Ristorante at Venetian has a multicourse offering starting with roasted butternut squash, which includes apple-squash compote, spiced pepitas and panna dolce ($12). The main course is slow roasted turkey breast with turkey sausage, pancetta-herb stuffing, sweet yams, cranberry relish and classic gravy ($30). For dessert, it’s a spiced pumpkin roll with candied walnuts. ($12)

Chica at Venetian has a turkey plate of lemon rotisserie turkey, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans, stuffing, giblet gravy and cranberry sauce ($28). They also have the Latin Thanksgiving plate of roasted pork sour orange mojo, plantain stuffing, arroz con Gandules and pastel ($28). For dessert, pumpkin flan ($12).

Yardbird at Venetian has a multicourse offering that begins with pear, pomegrante and arugula salad ($16) or Charleston She crab soup ($16). The main course is herb-roasted turkey dinner complete with mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberry compote and gravy. Sides include melted leek potato gratin ($24), Brussels sprouts with spiced honey ($10), biscuit stuffing with sage, celery and leeks ($10) and green bean casserole ($10). For dessert, pecan pie ($10).

Lavo at Venetian is offering a turkey dinner with brioche and roasted vegetable stuffing, sweet potato puree, cranberry and orange zest sauce, and the choice of pumpkin pie or bread pudding ($48). Additional sides include green beans, roasted carrots, macaroni and cheese, roasted spaghetti squash ($9 each).

Smith & Wollensky at Grand Canal Shoppes at the Venetian will offer butternut squash soup, chopped salad, herb roasted turkey breast with Brussels sprouts, potatoes au gratin, and pumpkin pie, to name a few. $65 for adults; $29 for children under age 12.

Virgil’s Real Barbecue at The Linq Promenade offers a smoked turkey plate with the classic sides like cornbread stuffing, sweet potatoes topped with marshmallow, Creole green beans and cranberry sauce. $34.95.

Mott 32 at Palazzo has a five-course menu featuring airy dumplings filled with crystal king crab, prawn and edamame; scallop pumpkin soup; black pepper M6 wagyu with pork belly; black cod with yuzu miso and a spiced pecan tart to finish. Peking duck prepared over 48 hours. $108.

Downtown Las Vegas

Oscar’s Steakhouse at the Plaza has butternut squash soup ($14), followed by oven roasted turkey breast, confit leg and thigh ($49) and pumpkin cheesecake ($9). Cocktails include a Cranberry Mule with spiced rum, ginger beer, cranberry juice ($12) and Cranberry Manhattan with rye, sweet vermouth, cranberry juice, orange and angostura bitters ($13).

Redwood Steakhouse at the California will serve a traditional, three-course dinner beginning with the choice of a Redwood Fall Salad or butternut bisque. For the main entrée, guests can enjoy roasted turkey served with cornbread and sausage stuffing, Yukon mashed potatoes, pecan-crusted yams and green beans. Pumpkin cheesecake will be served for dessert. $32.

Second Street Grill at Fremont is serving three courses starting with the choice of a butternut squash soup or a romaine salad, and the chef’s choice of dessert. For the main entrée, guests can delight in an herb-roasted tom turkey served with stuffing, oven-roasted yams, sautéed green beans and fennel, Yukon gold pesto mash, cranberry orange relish and giblet gravy. $30.

Triple 7 at Main Street Station has an offering that includes roasted tom turkey served with mashed potatoes and gravy, apple sage dressing, candied sweet potatoes, sautéed green beans and jellied cranberry. Guests can end their dinner with a slice of pumpkin pie, $13.99.

7th & Carson has a four-course meal beginning with warm spiced cider (with the option to spike it up), roasted butternut squash soup with crème fraîche and pumpkin seeds, harvest salad tossed with mixed greens, candied walnuts, grapes and apple cider vinaigrette, and a main course of roasted turkey breast with turkey giblet gravy. $38; $18 children under 12.

Top of the World at The Strat will offer four courses at more than 800 feet high, including heirloom squash soup, served with Nueske’s applewood smoked bacon lardon, garlic confit and spiced crème fraiche; a roasted pear salad, served with baby arugula, frisée, goat cheese mousse, candied walnuts and aged sherry vinaigrette; Diestel Farms turkey and truffle sausage stuffing, served with glazed baby carrots, potato puree and orange cranberry relish; and pumpkin tiramisu. $106.

McCall’s Heartland Grill at The Strat will offer a three-course dinner including a mixed green salad, served with mixed greens, carrot, radish, apple and a red wine vinaigrette; herb roasted turkey, served with honey-chili glazed baked yams, cheddar cornbread stuffing, rosemary mashed potato, sautéed green beans and carrots and giblet gravy; and for dessert, a white chocolate pumpkin cheesecake. $45.

BLVD & MAIN Taphouse at The Strat has prepared a three-course dinner including salad, made with mixed greens, cucumber, tomato and picked carrots; roasted turkey served with mashed potatoes, green beans with crispy onion strings, herb brioche stuffing and marshmallow candied yams; and a pumpkin and apple galette for dessert. $29.

STRAT Café will offer butternut squash soup or apple spinach salad; oven-roasted turkey served with traditional stuffing and sautéed green beans with caramelized almonds; and homemade pumpkin pie. $24.

The Crafted Buffet at The Strat has horseradish-crusted prime rib, chipotle-roasted turkey, cherry-bourbon glazed ham and cornbread apple stuffing. $24.99.