Las Vegas man, 20, dies at hospital after single-car crash

A 20-year-old man critically injured in a single-car crash Friday has died, according to Metro Police.

Cristian Jesus Munoz of Las Vegas died Sunday at University Medical Center, police said.

Munoz was headed east on Sahara Avenue about 5:30 p.m. Friday when he crashed into a row of barricades and concrete barriers marking the end of the road at Voyage Cove Drive, police said. The car went airborne and landed on its roof, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, police said. It resulted in the 79th traffic-related fatality in Metro's jurisdiction this year.