Memorial unveiled at North Las Vegas park to honor Oct. 1 victims

Between duck ponds in a spacious North Las Vegas park, a young girl grasped a blue cloak veiling a new tribute that marks the somber two-year anniversary.

Then, at the count of three, her little hands joined others in uncovering the commemorative steel bench amid applause from officials and family members of victims of the Oct. 1 shooting.

Running her hand over the bench, Debbie Davis remarked how beautiful it was. She and her family were there to honor Neysa Tonks, her daughter — one of the 58 slain that fateful night in Las Vegas.

The steel structure at Craig Ranch Regional Park features carved images of the Strip skyline. The words “North Las Vegas Strong” figure prominently in the design.

Attendees, many of whom had come from a sunrise ceremony in downtown Las Vegas, took in the tranquil scene. Soft jazzy tunes played on speakers while participants chatted. Some stood near a newly planted tree that is part of the park tribute — it is surrounded by decorative concrete edging that includes 51 stars and seven hearts, which represent the number of Nevadans killed.

A hefty orange bow was wrapped around the young tree.

Debbie Davis was joined by Tonks’ father, Chris, her sister, Mynda Smith, and her brother-in-law. The family, along with the help of the city, were instrumental in bringing the permanent memorial here.

Smith took to the microphone and recalled how the community’s spirit in the aftermath of the violence lifted her family.

And they’re grateful for that, she said. “We pray that you will always find your inner strength and light.”

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee envisioned what the memorial can mean to those familiar with the tragedy. They might walk by the bench and tree, realize what they represent, and before long, quiet down for a few moments and reflect about life, he said, honoring those who lost theirs on Oct. 1, 2017, while being grateful for still having theirs.

Tracey and Joe Robbins, who spoke at the sunrise ceremony, were also there representing their son, Quinton Robbins, 20. Both listened attentively while Joe tenderly caressed Tracey’s hair.

Debbie and Chris Davis spoke about the sadness the day brought but also about their daughter’s continued shining light. The park tribute and a scholarship fund and UNLV endowment created to cement their daughter’s legacy certainly help in the healing process, they said.

“We’ll always have a hole in our heart — we just hope that it’ll get smaller and manageable,” Debbie Davis said.

After the ceremony, a few geese landed in the water and families posed for photos with the bench.