Sharks’ Kane suspended over penalty in Vegas game

John Locher / AP

The Golden Knights will open the season against their biggest team rival but not against their greatest individual antagonist.

The NHL announced today that San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane will be suspended for the first three games of the season for his abuse of an official penalty from Sunday’s preseason game.

He will miss the games against the Golden Knights on Wednesday in Las Vegas and Friday in San Jose.

Kane was at the center of Sunday’s penalty-filled preseason finale, which was a continuation of past encounters with Vegas.

He accrued 41 penalty minutes against the Golden Knights in seven playoff games last year and picked up 27 on Sunday.

The suspension-worthy penalty came in the third period when Kane got tied up with Vegas defenseman Deryk Engelland.

Kane swung at Engelland with his stick but hit an official. The official later brought Kane to the ground and Kane shoved him as he was getting up.

The Golden Knights and Sharks open the season at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.